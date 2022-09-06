The Republic will go straight into the second round of the play-offs as they bid to reach their first major tournament

Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw admitted to being perplexed by the World Cup qualifying system after her side secured a spot in the second round of the play-offs.

The Republic's win over Slovakia in the final qualifier ensured the Irish will skip the first phase.

However, as it is an open draw, they could still face Switzerland or Iceland, who are also seeded.

"It's very strange and I don't think they'll do this again," Pauw told RTE.

"Everyone is talking about it and it doesn't make sense," she added.

The Republic sealed second place in Group A behind Sweden, with their victory over Finland on Thursday guaranteeing progression to at least the first round of the play-offs.

But with Belgium, Serbia and Austria dropping points over the weekend, the Republic knew a win in Slovakia would confirm their place in the second stage as one of the three best second-place finishers of the nine that reached the play-offs.

As it turned out, Denise O'Sullivan's well-taken first-half strike proved decisive as the Republic came through a scrappy, physical game to finish on 17 points from eight games.

"It's unbelievable how this team is growing," added Dutchwoman Pauw, who took over as Republic boss in September 2019.

"Tonight, it was not nice, not good football and not our best game. But you can see these tigers can fight for a win.

Captain Katie McCabe dedicated the win to the injured and suspended Republic players who missed Tuesday's game

"The opponents at times were really nasty. I said, 'this is an ugly game', but who cares? It's about three points, it's about winning and going to the second play-off round, and skipping the first play-off round. It's just unbelievable."

Republic captain Katie McCabe, who said she was "kicked up and down the pitch" during a bruising evening in Senec, echoed Pauw in praising the mentality of her side as they edged closer to a first major tournament appearance.

"We've given ourselves that extra chance of pushing on to the second round. It is going to be a massive, massive game, probably the biggest in our history, but we're used to this now," said the Arsenal midfielder.

"We're used to the pressure. We've grown as a team and I'm so proud of each and every player tonight, even the girls back home that are injured and suspended. That win was for them."

McCabe, who scored seven times in qualifying, added: "This squad is just unreal. They're unbelievable people, unbelievable players. They wear their heart on their sleeves and do everything for their country.

"We've earned the right to be in this play-off position and I'm just so proud of them."