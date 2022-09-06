Close menu

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel says 'everything is missing' after Champions League loss

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Chelsea players
Chelsea suffered their third loss in seven games this season

Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea for the 100th time on Tuesday, but there was no celebration after the game.

In fact, after a disjointed showing in their shock 1-0 Champions League loss against Dinamo Zagreb, the pressure seems to be mounting on the German and his side.

Tuchel did not mince his words after Chelsea suffered their third defeat in seven games in all competitions this season.

"We are clearly not there, where we need to be and where we can be," he said. "So it's on me, it's on us, we need to find solutions."

Tuchel added on BT Sport: "At the moment, everything is missing, [there is] too much to analyse. I'm a part of it.

"I am angry at myself, I am angry at our performance. I didn't see it coming.

"We need to be much better. We are not finished, we are not happy but I thought we were on a good way. I am surprised by this performance."

'A lack of hunger, intensity and determination'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his debut for Chelsea after the deadline-day move from Barcelona

Roman Abramovich was seen as the man who changed English football by buying Chelsea in 2003 and then sanctioning an incredible period of spending in the transfer market.

In his 19 years as owner, the Blues won 20 pieces of silverware, including five Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

But the Russian was forced to sell the club because of his links with President Vladimir Putin and new owner Todd Boehly has followed suit by allowing Tuchel to splash the cash.

Their outlay of almost £300m in the summer transfer window was the highest in Europe, but it seems the big-name signings are so far struggling to gel.

Centre-backs Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, who together cost more than £100m, are yet to forge a cohesive partnership in defence, while debutant Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will need time to settle in after having his jaw broken in a violent robbery at his house.

England international Raheem Sterling was largely anonymous against Dinamo and £60m Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella was introduced off the bench to little effect.

Chelsea have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their past six games, since opening the Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory at Everton.

Mislav Orsic, who netted a hat-trick to knock Tottenham out of the Europa League in the 2020-21 season, scored the winning goal for Dinamo in the 13th minute with a beautifully dinked finish.

"It's an underperformance from us," said a furious Tuchel. "We have the same story as always.

"We have an OK start, we don't finish our half-chances, we don't feel it when the game is already there to put to bed in the first 15-20 minutes.

"Then we concede one counter-attack, which is far too easy, and from there we struggled."

Asked how many players were at the top of their game, Tuchel replied: "Not a lot at the moment.

"I don't know where this performance comes from. It's a lack of hunger, intensity, a lack of determination to win duels, to actually do things on the highest level.

"You cannot expect to win games, not in the Premier League or Champions League. We are not where we want to be."

Forwards look 'low on confidence'

Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel was booked by the referee in the second half

Tuchel's frustrations boiled over once again as he was booked by the referee in Croatia for complaining about time-wasting by the opponent.

It's not the first time this season the German has been in trouble with the officials, having had a heated confrontation with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after their 2-2 draw last month.

Both men were shown a red card for their actions, but Tuchel was handed a one-game touchline suspension as well as a fine.

He led Chelsea to their second Champions League title just four months after his appointment in January 2021 - and the Super Cup and Club World Cup quickly followed, but last season ended trophyless.

Now after an inconsistent start to the season, Tuchel needs to quickly address his side's issues.

"Where do we start?" asked former Chelsea forward Joe Cole on BT Sport. "Balance, I think that's the key. The new guys at the back have really got to pull it together as soon as they can. There's no flow.

"We could have picked countless incidents where Koulibaly was on the wrong side. For a 31-year-old defender, he really needs to get up to speed.

"At the other end of the pitch, is there a lack of confidence starting to develop? There's a lot of talk of lack of goals, lack of assists.

"The front three, he made four or five changes in that area, and they all look low on confidence. They are all quality players at Chelsea, but for some reason it's just not happening for the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech etc."

  • Comment posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 22:03

    Everything is missing. Apart from the lols

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 22:11

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      Frank > Tommy T

      Wibble wobble.

  • Comment posted by Arty, today at 22:15

    Chelsea did not need to spend £250m on a load of mediocre players. What has the £70m Fofana got that Chalobah hasn't? Fofana hasn't got a goal or an assist in the PL and only kept about 7 clean sheets. We currently have a bunch of individuals who can't play as a team. TT will be out if he doesn't address it soon.

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 23:11

    It's not as dramatic as a decline. It is just Chelsea reverting to their true level of mediocrity.

    It really was all just Russian smoke and mirrors. There always have been and always will be at least 3 bigger clubs in London alone.

    • Reply posted by A-D-George, today at 23:13

      A-D-George replied:
      Arsenal, Spurs, West Ham. Who else?

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 22:52

    For the third away defeat in a row Tuchel gives no credit to the opposition, which means it will happen again

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:44

    If the russian was still here tuchel would have been sacked in the shower tonight

    • Reply posted by Wizzowise, today at 23:16

      Wizzowise replied:
      Poisoned with a nerve agent more like.

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 22:44

    "At the moment, everything is missing" says Tommy.

    Well Todd Boehly is definitely missing the £255million transfer fund that Tommy's just wasted!
    Oh and let's not forget the £1.5billion loan which hasn't been heard of since the new owners arrived!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 23:06

      Sport Report replied:
      Big Sam will keep them up

  • Comment posted by Keerydickins, today at 23:02

    Why is Mount playing so badly ?

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 23:09

      Sport Report replied:
      Preparing for the World Cup?

  • Comment posted by harborough1, today at 22:38

    Fair play to Leicester 180+million for a donkey and a uncapped boy who got shown up by a park footballer

    • Reply posted by Reel Truths, today at 23:10

      Reel Truths replied:
      Fofana will come good. Life long Leicester fan here. Trust me this kid is special. Best centre half potentially in the world

  • Comment posted by ug, today at 22:15

    Gone by christmas.

  • Comment posted by KingCarlos, today at 22:15

    I am just checking when my team plays Chelsea - we certainly need the points

  • Comment posted by Sammy Nelsons comedy bottom, today at 22:13

    Tuchel will be on his way out soon.

    He won't make it to the January transfer window.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jingles, today at 22:08

    Recall 500 loanees and start afresh !

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 23:12

    Good job Roman aint still in charge or he'd already have got sacked

    Just a matter of time. Players clearly stopped playing for him.

  • Comment posted by Q M, today at 22:38

    Time to get the cheque book out Thomas. laugh out loud.

  • Comment posted by ally0002, today at 22:16

    Couldn't have happened to a nicer team

  • Comment posted by Shyfox, today at 23:12

    Fofana got caught out? Any Leicester fan could have told you he is erratic and headstrong. Chelsea should have looked a bit harder. Thanks for the 75 million.

  • Comment posted by Fanucci, today at 23:10

    Can anyone explain why Wesley Fofana is worth £75m? I just can't get my head round it.

    • Reply posted by Peoples Champions, today at 23:17

      Peoples Champions replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 22:54

    Todd Boehly has just wasted the best part of £300m to prove that he’s the next Abramovich…. Wonder what the answer will be next season when they ask for another £300m.

    • Reply posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 23:07

      TheSecretPundit replied:
      Abramovic didn't waste his money. He won Chelsea every possible trophy during his 20 year tenure.

  • Comment posted by sue lynch, today at 22:52

    One of the most toothless displays ever by Chelsea. Absolutely clueless.

    • Reply posted by A-D-George, today at 22:56

      A-D-George replied:
      Ever? Maybe you don’t remember Chelsea before 2004.

  • Comment posted by Grecian Borracho, today at 22:33

    "everything is missing" Tuchel - except you & a £300 mill spend ! Tuchel you'll win Fuchal

