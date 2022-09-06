Sinisa Mihajlovic first managed Bologna in 2008 before returning for a second spell in 2019

Bologna president Joey Saputo says it was a "painful decision" to sack manager Sinisa Mihajlovic after five games of the new Serie A season.

The club are yet to record a win and 16th in the table after three draws and defeats to AC Milan and Lazio.

"It was the most difficult decision I have made since I have been president of Bologna," said Saputo.

Mihajlovic, 53, was treated for leukaemia, having been diagnosed with the illness for a second time in March.

"In recent years we have lived together with Sinisa beautiful and painful moments that have cemented a relationship that is not only professional, but above all human," added Saputo.

"Mihajlovic has faced the disease with courage and determination since the day he wanted to make his state of health public in a moving press conference.

"Since then, despite the hospital stays and the heavy effects of the treatments he has been subjected to, he has always remained close to the team, making every effort to be in contact with the players, in person or in connection, thanks also to the professionalism of his staff."

Former Yugoslavia international Mihajlovic first announced he had leukaemia in July 2019.

He was successfully treated in the following months and returned to the touchline.

Saputo said: "The club and the whole city rallied around the coach in this difficult personal experience, despite this Mihajlovic has always rightly claimed to be evaluated only for his work.

"Now, unfortunately, the time has come for a change of technical leadership: a painful decision that we had to make for the good of the team and the club.

"But even if Sinisa Mihajlovic will no longer be the coach of Bologna, from today this club, and all the people who make it up, will always be by her side until his complete and total recovery and in the rest of his career."

Bologna host Fiorentina in their next game on Sunday, 11 September.