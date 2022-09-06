Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Robert Snodgrass has played 28 times for Scotland

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass opted to join Hearts after turning down offers from other Scottish clubs.

Snodgrass, who turns 35 on Wednesday, was a free agent after leaving Luton Town at the end of last season.

The midfielder won the last of his 28 Scotland caps in 2019 and had been linked with a move to Motherwell this summer.

"I've had about five or six offers in Scotland," he said,

"I talked to everybody, and the tradition of Hearts stood out. I spoke to Robbie [Neilson], I knew Steven Naismith, and a lot of the players already.

"I had options down south, but the manager was straight with me and to the point which I liked."

Snodgrass began his career in Scotland at Livingston before moving to Leeds United in 2008.

He had spells at Norwich City, Hull City, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion, including a loan spell at Aston Villa.