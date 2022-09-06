Last updated on .From the section Football

Alderney lost to hosts Jersey in the group stages of the 2015 Island Games

Alderney's footballers say they are struggling to believe that they will not be able to compete at the 2023 Island Games in neighbouring Guernsey.

The 16-team event was over-subscribed, with 19 islands wanting to send a men's football team.

A draw was held to decide who would play and Alderney, along with Western Isles and Hitra, missed out on a place.

"The Island Games is like the World Cup for our island," Alderney FC secretary Lee Sanders told BBC Channel Islands.

"Not to be given an opportunity to take part in it is not a great situation."

Alderney, along with Norwegian island Hitra and the Scottish Western Isles, are all on a reserve list, but the Channel Island side is third on that, having been the final name drawn.

Guernsey had a place secured as hosts, as did reigning champions Isle of Man, while neighbours Jersey, who Alderney will face in the Muratti semi-final next spring, were also selected.

Alderney also has a club side that plays in the Guernsey Priaulx League - the top tier of football in the Bailiwick.

"We were very upset when we heard the news," said Sanders.

Guernsey beat Alderney 2-0 in the Muratti Vase semi-final in April

"The word is just getting around the community here as well, so we're just starting to hear noises of discontent and upset following the draw.

"We've been an integral part of the Island Games for many years now.

"It's quite gut-wrenching really that we're part of the bailiwick, we're only 10 or 12 minutes away on a flight and we're not going to be given the opportunity to play, it's just unbelievable."

The tournament is the first Island Games with football since 2017 after Gibraltar dropped the sport in 2019 due to a lack of facilities.

Alderney were one of 10 islands that played in an unofficial tournament that year in Ynys Mon, finishing seventh.

Alderney made its football debut at the 2003 Island Games in Guernsey - where they finished 11th - and have gone on to play at the 2011, 2015 and 2017 events.

"Our Island Games competitors are few and far between - the football team make the majority of that number that represent Alderney," added Sanders.

"The wider impact is that we'll have far fewer competitors in Guernsey next year, which is a bit of a travesty."