Kim Turner brings experience of playing in England and the United States of America

Glentoran's newly appointed Head of Girls and Women's Academy Kim Turner says fostering a "one club feel" is important to growing the women's club game in Northern Ireland.

Turner's appointment is the first of its kind at a Northern Ireland club.

Glentoran are the Women's Premiership champions and lost out to Romanian side Cluj in their Champions League first round semi-final last month.

"The vision is moving Glentoran forward from where they have come," said Kim.

"I'm stepping into an established football team. Glentoran are one of the most successful clubs in Northern Ireland and we want to be up there.

"The foundations have been laid so I want to build on that legacy. We have areas to improve in the Academy, we have one Academy for boys and girls, so we want to start at the bottom and build up.

"Getting into the group stages of the Champions League in Europe is one target. I'm really happy to be a part of it."

'This is the perfect time'

The former Northern Ireland international hails from east Belfast and was a childhood fan of Glentoran so her recent appointment represents her "absolute dream job".

She believes that the next couple of years are crucial to the growth of the women's game in her native country on the back of Northern Ireland's participation in the Euros in England in July.

"Can we take the next step into full-time football or some hybrid version and really move women's football on as a whole in Northern Ireland and make it bigger on the back of the Euros?," she added.

"We need to keep building and this is the perfect time, with the Euros still fresh in everyone's minds the time is now. Club football here has to take that step.

"It's important to have that one club feel and until you've got a full-time female running the female department you'll never get it.

"We're just that step behind and it has to be the clubs coming together for the future of women's football in Northern Ireland. Potentially women in other clubs could occupy a similar role to mine."

'Building on progress made'

Kim began her career at Glentoran, before spending time in America and with Blackburn and Manchester City Ladies. She possesses her 'A' coaching licence.

"I know how difficult it is to be a full-time footballer away from home.

"It is so much easier to be a full-time footballer at home, settled with friends and family.

"It's about getting more people to attend matches too - supporting the homegrown players you have been watching in the Euros.

"Hopefully I can bring some of my experience and expertise to bear and build on the progress that has been made."