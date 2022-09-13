Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Maidenhead United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ashmore
  • 2Kelly-Evans
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 17Payne
  • 6Stephens
  • 5Evans
  • 7Rees
  • 20Brunt
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 10Marsh
  • 15Lewis

Substitutes

  • 4Ricketts
  • 11Newton
  • 14Elliott
  • 16Stevens
  • 18Williams

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Gyollai
  • 4De Havilland
  • 5Kpekawa
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 24Massey
  • 6Clerima
  • 14Nathaniel-George
  • 14Acquah
  • 27Adams
  • 20Arthur
  • 19Upward

Substitutes

  • 9McCoulsky
  • 15Odutayo
  • 17Smith
  • 21Eweka
  • 23Clifton
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

Tuesday 13th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742185314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking7313109110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
