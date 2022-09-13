Close menu
National League
WokingWoking19:45OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium

Woking v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 13th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742185314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking7313109110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC