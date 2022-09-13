Maidstone United v Wealdstone

Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|7
|5
|2
|0
|14
|6
|8
|17
|2
|Wrexham
|7
|5
|1
|1
|19
|7
|12
|16
|3
|Notts County
|7
|4
|3
|0
|18
|6
|12
|15
|4
|Solihull Moors
|7
|4
|2
|1
|18
|8
|10
|14
|5
|Boreham Wood
|7
|4
|2
|1
|12
|6
|6
|14
|6
|Wealdstone
|7
|4
|2
|1
|8
|5
|3
|14
|7
|Barnet
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|10
|3
|13
|8
|Bromley
|7
|4
|1
|2
|8
|8
|0
|13
|9
|York
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|5
|2
|11
|10
|Woking
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|9
|1
|10
|11
|Eastleigh
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|10
|12
|Maidstone United
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|16
|-6
|10
|13
|Southend
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|6
|0
|8
|14
|Oldham
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|15
|Dag & Red
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|8
|16
|Torquay
|7
|2
|1
|4
|4
|7
|-3
|7
|17
|Maidenhead United
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|7
|18
|Dorking
|7
|2
|1
|4
|11
|20
|-9
|7
|19
|Gateshead
|7
|1
|3
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|6
|20
|Yeovil
|7
|1
|3
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|21
|Aldershot
|7
|2
|0
|5
|8
|13
|-5
|6
|22
|Halifax
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|5
|23
|Altrincham
|7
|0
|4
|3
|6
|13
|-7
|4
|24
|Scunthorpe
|7
|1
|0
|6
|7
|15
|-8
|3
