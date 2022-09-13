Walsall v Colchester United

WalsallWalsall19:45ColchesterColchester United
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Evans
- 2White
- 5Daniels
- 6Monthe
- 30Bennett
- 14Comley
- 23Hutchinson
- 8Kinsella
- 21Allen
- 10Knowles
- 39Johnson
Substitutes
- 11Williams
- 16Maddox
- 17Earing
- 20Cashman
- 25Maher
- 26Clarke
- 27Abraham
Colchester
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13O'Hara
- 4Chambers
- 18Eastman
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 27Coxe
- 10Judge
- 25M Longstaff
- 3Clampin
- 15Lubala
- 45Nouble
- 9Appiah
Substitutes
- 1Hornby
- 8Skuse
- 11Sears
- 14Chilvers
- 19Newby
- 22Tchamadeu
- 23Chesters
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
Match report to follow.