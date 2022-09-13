Tranmere Rovers v Bradford City

TranmereTranmere Rovers19:45BradfordBradford City
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Doohan
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 19Byrne
- 14Turnbull
- 26Simeu
- 3Bristow
- 8McAlear
- 4O'Connor
- 22Lewis
- 20Nevitt
- 10Hemmings
Substitutes
- 6Merrie
- 9Glatzel
- 11Hawkes
- 15Hockenhull
- 17Hughes
- 23Hewelt
- 27Burton
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 24Crichlow
- 14Foulds
- 6Smallwood
- 11Gilliead
- 20Chapman
- 21Young
- 26Pereira
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 4Songo'o
- 13Doyle
- 15Odusina
- 18Sutton
- 19Oliver
- 23Harratt
- 32Wright
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
Match report to follow.