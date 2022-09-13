Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers19:45BradfordBradford City
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Tranmere Rovers v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Doohan
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 19Byrne
  • 14Turnbull
  • 26Simeu
  • 3Bristow
  • 8McAlear
  • 4O'Connor
  • 22Lewis
  • 20Nevitt
  • 10Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 6Merrie
  • 9Glatzel
  • 11Hawkes
  • 15Hockenhull
  • 17Hughes
  • 23Hewelt
  • 27Burton

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 24Crichlow
  • 14Foulds
  • 6Smallwood
  • 11Gilliead
  • 20Chapman
  • 21Young
  • 26Pereira
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 13Doyle
  • 15Odusina
  • 18Sutton
  • 19Oliver
  • 23Harratt
  • 32Wright
Referee:
Adam Herczeg

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient76101441019
2Stevenage7511106416
3Barrow7502119215
4Salford7421126614
5Northampton74211410414
6Doncaster7421108214
7Mansfield7403129312
8Bradford732296311
9Grimsby632164211
10Crewe732298111
11Sutton United732276111
12Carlisle62318719
13Walsall72239728
14Swindon71516608
15Wimbledon722389-18
16Tranmere72147707
17Newport7214910-17
18Stockport7214810-27
19Harrogate7214610-47
20Colchester7124611-55
21Gillingham712418-75
22Crawley7034510-53
23Hartlepool7034514-93
24Rochdale7025512-72
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC