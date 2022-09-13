Crawley Town v Stockport County

CrawleyCrawley Town19:45StockportStockport County
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Addai
- 15Francillette
- 12Ransom
- 5Craig
- 38Fellows
- 7Tilley
- 39Hessenthaler
- 25Tsaroulla
- 20Balagizi
- 19Telford
- 9Nichols
Substitutes
- 8Powell
- 10Nadesan
- 23Johnson
- 27Khaleel
- 41Robson
- 44Ogungbo
- 50Chukwuemeka
Stockport
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Jaros
- 31Lewis
- 6Horsfall
- 8Camps
- 16Brown
- 14Collar
- 10Sarcevic
- 4Wright
- 23Hussey
- 11Crankshaw
- 19Wootton
Substitutes
- 1Hinchliffe
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 15Johnson
- 17Rydel
- 18Croasdale
- 21Hippolyte
- 29Jennings
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match report to follow.