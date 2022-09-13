Close menu
League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town19:45StockportStockport County
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Stockport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Addai
  • 15Francillette
  • 12Ransom
  • 5Craig
  • 38Fellows
  • 7Tilley
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 20Balagizi
  • 19Telford
  • 9Nichols

Substitutes

  • 8Powell
  • 10Nadesan
  • 23Johnson
  • 27Khaleel
  • 41Robson
  • 44Ogungbo
  • 50Chukwuemeka

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Jaros
  • 31Lewis
  • 6Horsfall
  • 8Camps
  • 16Brown
  • 14Collar
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 4Wright
  • 23Hussey
  • 11Crankshaw
  • 19Wootton

Substitutes

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 15Johnson
  • 17Rydel
  • 18Croasdale
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 29Jennings
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient76101441019
2Stevenage7511106416
3Barrow7502119215
4Salford7421126614
5Northampton74211410414
6Doncaster7421108214
7Mansfield7403129312
8Bradford732296311
9Grimsby632164211
10Crewe732298111
11Sutton United732276111
12Carlisle62318719
13Walsall72239728
14Swindon71516608
15Wimbledon722389-18
16Tranmere72147707
17Newport7214910-17
18Stockport7214810-27
19Harrogate7214610-47
20Colchester7124611-55
21Gillingham712418-75
22Crawley7034510-53
23Hartlepool7034514-93
24Rochdale7025512-72
View full League Two table

