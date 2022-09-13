Close menu
League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: The Suit Direct Stadium, England

Hartlepool United v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Killip
  • 23Menayese
  • 24Lacey
  • 5Murray
  • 26Tumilty
  • 10Cooke
  • 4Niang
  • 22Crawford
  • 14Paterson
  • 11McDonald
  • 9Umerah

Substitutes

  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 7Hastie
  • 12Grey
  • 18Ndjoli
  • 21Letheren
  • 27Oduor

Crewe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Okonkwo
  • 2Mellor
  • 6Offord
  • 5McDonald
  • 4Williams
  • 8Thomas
  • 20King
  • 11Agyei
  • 10Ainley
  • 21Uwakwe
  • 9Baker-Richardson

Substitutes

  • 1Richards
  • 3Adebisi
  • 18Leshabela
  • 19Sambou
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 24Finney
  • 25Tabiner
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient76101441019
2Stevenage7511106416
3Barrow7502119215
4Salford7421126614
5Northampton74211410414
6Doncaster7421108214
7Mansfield7403129312
8Bradford732296311
9Grimsby632164211
10Crewe732298111
11Sutton United732276111
12Carlisle62318719
13Walsall72239728
14Swindon71516608
15Wimbledon722389-18
16Tranmere72147707
17Newport7214910-17
18Stockport7214810-27
19Harrogate7214610-47
20Colchester7124611-55
21Gillingham712418-75
22Crawley7034510-53
23Hartlepool7034514-93
24Rochdale7025512-72
