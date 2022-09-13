Hartlepool United v Crewe Alexandra

HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45CreweCrewe Alexandra
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Killip
- 23Menayese
- 24Lacey
- 5Murray
- 26Tumilty
- 10Cooke
- 4Niang
- 22Crawford
- 14Paterson
- 11McDonald
- 9Umerah
Substitutes
- 3Ferguson
- 6Shelton
- 7Hastie
- 12Grey
- 18Ndjoli
- 21Letheren
- 27Oduor
Crewe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Okonkwo
- 2Mellor
- 6Offord
- 5McDonald
- 4Williams
- 8Thomas
- 20King
- 11Agyei
- 10Ainley
- 21Uwakwe
- 9Baker-Richardson
Substitutes
- 1Richards
- 3Adebisi
- 18Leshabela
- 19Sambou
- 22Sass-Davies
- 24Finney
- 25Tabiner
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match report to follow.