League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town19:45SalfordSalford City
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Salford City

League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Jameson
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 6Burrell
  • 3Mattock
  • 20Ramsay
  • 22Dooley
  • 16Pattison
  • 14Richards
  • 12Folarin
  • 29Armstrong
  • 10Coley

Substitutes

  • 1Oxley
  • 8Angus
  • 9Grant
  • 17Austerfield
  • 18Muldoon
  • 23McArdle
  • 28Daly

Salford

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1King
  • 4Lowe
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 24Bolton
  • 7Watson
  • 6Watt
  • 3Touray
  • 16Galbraith
  • 10Bailey
  • 9Hendry

Substitutes

  • 8Lund
  • 12Chapman
  • 17Smith
  • 19Tolaj
  • 22Jenkins
  • 23Berkoe
  • 35O'Brien
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient76101441019
2Stevenage7511106416
3Barrow7502119215
4Salford7421126614
5Northampton74211410414
6Doncaster7421108214
7Mansfield7403129312
8Bradford732296311
9Grimsby632164211
10Crewe732298111
11Sutton United732276111
12Carlisle62318719
13Walsall72239728
14Swindon71516608
15Wimbledon722389-18
16Tranmere72147707
17Newport7214910-17
18Stockport7214810-27
19Harrogate7214610-47
20Colchester7124611-55
21Gillingham712418-75
22Crawley7034510-53
23Hartlepool7034514-93
24Rochdale7025512-72
