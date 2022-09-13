AFC Wimbledon v Northampton Town

WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Line-ups
Wimbledon
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Tzanev
- 12Towler
- 15Pearce
- 3Brown
- 2Gunter
- 19Maghoma
- 8Pell
- 11Chislett
- 7Young-Coombes
- 9Davison
- 10Assal
Substitutes
- 5Nightingale
- 6Marsh
- 18Hudlin
- 26Currie
- 37Osew
- 39Bartley
- 99Jääskeläinen
Northampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Burge
- 6Sherring
- 5Guthrie
- 2Magloire
- 14Koiki
- 4Sowerby
- 17McWilliams
- 7Hoskins
- 12Leonard
- 11Pinnock
- 19Bowie
Substitutes
- 9Appéré
- 20Lintott
- 23Maxted
- 24Haynes
- 27Abimbola
- 34Cross
- 35Dyche
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match report to follow.