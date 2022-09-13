Close menu
League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich75201441017
2Portsmouth7520156917
3Plymouth7502139415
4Sheff Wed7412127513
5Cambridge74121110113
6Peterborough7403148612
7Exeter7322105511
8Bolton732286211
9Derby732276111
10Barnsley731398110
11Oxford Utd731377010
12Charlton723211929
13Shrewsbury723256-19
14Wycombe7223101008
15Fleetwood71517708
16Bristol Rovers72231011-18
17Port Vale7223710-38
18MK Dons721478-17
19Accrington7142911-27
20Lincoln City7142611-57
21Forest Green7214615-97
22Cheltenham7124610-45
23Morecambe7043412-84
24Burton7016820-121
View full League One table

