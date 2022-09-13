Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd85211651117
2Norwich8512126616
3Reading8503911-215
4Bristol City84221611514
5Burnley8341148613
6Watford834197213
7Blackburn8404911-212
8Sunderland8323119211
9QPR83231211111
10Preston825121111
11Blackpool8323910-111
12Hull83231115-411
13Rotherham724196310
14Millwall8314911-210
15Wigan724179-210
16West Brom8161121029
17Middlesbrough82331112-19
18Luton823378-19
19Swansea8233711-49
20Stoke8224811-38
21Birmingham822458-38
22Cardiff822448-48
23Huddersfield7115711-44
24Coventry5014511-61
