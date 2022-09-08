Former Rangers chairman Dave King has written an open letter to Douglas Park and his directors calling for greater boardroom transparency at Ibrox as he raised several concerns over the running of the Ibrox club and its direction on and off the park following successive four-goal defeats by Celtic and Ajax. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers conceded four goals in consecutive games for the first time in 97 years after their Old Firm and Champions League maulings by Celtic and Ajax. (Scottish Sun) external-link

At £14m, the total cost of Rangers' starting XI was the fourth lowest from matchday one of the Champions League, only ahead of Maccabi Haifa, Viktoria Plzen and Shakhtar Donestsk, with Celtic two places above with £28.5m and Paris Saint-Germain the most expensive at £533m. (Daily Record) external-link

Napoli's trip to face Rangers in the Champions League could be postponed, but European ties involving Celtic and Heart of Midlothian are expected to go ahead as the Scottish Professional Football League planning to postpone its fixtures as the UK mourns the death of the Queen. (Daily Record) external-link

It is "inconceivable" that British clubs would not be given the option to rearrange European ties by governing body Uefa, should they wish to do so. (Mike Keegan, Daily Mail via Twitter) external-link