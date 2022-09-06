Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mislav Orsic has scored 18 goals in European competitions for Dinamo Zagreb

Two-time winners Chelsea began their Champions League campaign with a shock defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

The Croatian champions have a woeful record in this competition - winning just five of 43 games before this meeting - but they stubbornly held on after taking a first-half lead.

The dangerous Mislav Orsic netted the 13th-minute winner, running through from the halfway line and beautifully dinking a finish past the advancing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Dinamo came agonisingly close to a second but Stefan Ristovski's thunderous, long-range effort was superbly tipped onto the bar by Arrizabalaga.

Deadline-day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was handed his Chelsea debut and, although the ex-Arsenal skipper had a goal ruled out for offside, he largely looked off the pace.

Armando Broja replaced Aubameyang just before the hour mark, but the Albanian had little impact in an overall disjointed performance from Thomas Tuchel's men.

Chelsea launched a late onslaught on Dinamo's goal and the hosts were relieved to see Reece James' low shot rattle the foot of the post with five minutes remaining.

Serie A champions AC Milan travel to RB Salzburg (kick-off 20:00 BST) in Group E's other game.

Tuchel's century ends on sour note

In the first transfer window under their new owners, Chelsea were Europe's highest spending club with an outlay close to £300m on new signings this summer.

The Blues, though, look an incoherent outfit and although Tuchel - who took charge of the side for the 100th time against Dinamo - is not yet under pressure, the German will quickly need to work out his side's problems with hands-on new owner Todd Boehly watching closely.

A solid defensive platform was the bedrock of Tuchel's success in his first few months at the club, when he led them to their second Champions League title with victory over Manchester City.

But in seven games in all competitions this term, the Londoners have already lost three times and kept just one clean sheet, which came on the opening day of the Premier League campaign against Everton.

Former Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is an experienced Champions League player, but defensive team-mate Wesley Fofana was making his first appearance in the competition.

And the lack of understanding between the pair - who cost more than £100m between them - in the early days of their partnership was apparent for the goal when they both went for a high ball, yet neither got to it.

It allowed Bruno Petkovic to flick the ball on for Orsic, who held off Fofana before advancing on goal and converting with the coolest of finishes.

Arrizabalaga, who started instead of out-of-form number one Edouard Mendy, did not have much to do, but denied Ristovski with a stunning save.

At the other end of the pitch, Aubameyang was given a first start since signing from Barcelona and the 33-year-old striker played in a face mask, having been involved in a violent robbery at his home which left him with a broken jaw.

The signs were good when he ran through early on, but failed to pick out a team-mate with his cutback and struggled to make an impact thereafter.

Chelsea's general showing was one of slow build-up play which did not do enough to unlock a well-organised and obdurate Dinamo backline.

The visitors chased an equaliser with time running out, but Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic also saved Mason Mount's first-time strike and Kai Havertz's header from six yards out was brilliantly blocked by Robert Ljubicic.

It was just Chelsea's second group stage loss in 18 games, while Dinamo held on for a famous victory.

The perfect start from the Croatians gives them hope of reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time, having failed to do so in all previous seven appearances in the competition.

Player of the match Havertz Kai Havertz with an average of 7.58 Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Dinamo Zagreb Avg Squad number 77 Player name Spikic Average rating 7.37 Squad number 10 Player name Baturina Average rating 7.34 Squad number 55 Player name Peric Average rating 7.31 Squad number 27 Player name Misic Average rating 7.28 Squad number 99 Player name Orsic Average rating 7.27 Squad number 18 Player name Drmic Average rating 7.23 Squad number 6 Player name Lauritsen Average rating 7.21 Squad number 14 Player name Ljubicic Average rating 7.18 Squad number 40 Player name Livakovic Average rating 7.18 Squad number 2 Player name Moharrami Average rating 7.08 Squad number 37 Player name Sutalo Average rating 7.08 Squad number 13 Player name Ristovski Average rating 7.00 Squad number 9 Player name Petkovic Average rating 6.84 Squad number 7 Player name Ivanusec Average rating 6.78 Squad number 5 Player name Ademi Average rating 6.67 Chelsea Avg Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 7.58 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 4.32 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 3.93 Squad number 1 Player name Arrizabalaga Average rating 3.89 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 3.69 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 3.54 Squad number 17 Player name Sterling Average rating 3.52 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 3.46 Squad number 26 Player name Koulibaly Average rating 3.25 Squad number 32 Player name Cucurella Average rating 3.22 Squad number 33 Player name Fofana Average rating 3.20 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 3.20 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 3.10 Squad number 9 Player name Aubameyang Average rating 2.97 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 2.74 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 2.20

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Dinamo Zagreb Formation 3-1-4-2 40 Livakovic 13 Ristovski 37 Sutalo 55 Peric 27 Misic 2 Moharrami 7 Ivanusec 5 Ademi 14 Ljubicic 9 Petkovic 99 Orsic 40 Livakovic

13 Ristovski

37 Sutalo

55 Peric

27 Misic

2 Moharrami Substituted for Lauritsen at 76' minutes

7 Ivanusec

5 Ademi Substituted for Baturina at 89' minutes Booked at 90mins

14 Ljubicic

9 Petkovic Substituted for Drmic at 90+8' minutes

99 Orsic Substituted for Spikic at 77' minutes Substitutes 1 Zagorac

3 Stefulj

6 Lauritsen

10 Baturina

11 Emreli

12 Bockaj

18 Drmic

20 Marin

28 Théophile-Catherine

31 Bulat

33 Nevistic

77 Spikic Chelsea Formation 3-4-3 1 Arrizabalaga 28 Azpilicueta 33 Fofana 26 Koulibaly 24 James 19 Mount 8 Kovacic 21 Chilwell 29 Havertz 9 Aubameyang 17 Sterling 1 Arrizabalaga

28 Azpilicueta Substituted for Ziyech at 45' minutes

33 Fofana

26 Koulibaly Booked at 67mins

24 James

19 Mount Booked at 59mins

8 Kovacic Substituted for Jorginho at 59' minutes

21 Chilwell Substituted for Cucurella at 71' minutes

29 Havertz

9 Aubameyang Substituted for Broja at 59' minutes

17 Sterling Substituted for Pulisic at 75' minutes Substitutes 5 Jorginho

10 Pulisic

12 Loftus-Cheek

13 Bettinelli

14 Chalobah

16 Mendy

18 Broja

20 Zakaria

22 Ziyech

23 Gallagher

30 Chukwuemeka

32 Cucurella Referee: István Kovács Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Dinamo Zagreb 1, Chelsea 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Dinamo Zagreb 1, Chelsea 0. Substitution Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Josip Drmic replaces Bruno Petkovic. Post update Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Kalidou Koulibaly following a set piece situation. Post update Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation. Post update Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Booking Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb). Post update Offside, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Kalidou Koulibaly is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Robert Ljubicic (Dinamo Zagreb). Post update Hand ball by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea). Post update Foul by Wesley Fofana (Chelsea). Post update Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Martin Baturina replaces Arijan Ademi. Post update Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward