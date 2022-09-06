Close menu
Champions League
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb1ChelseaChelsea0

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea: Mislav Orsic scores winner in Group E opener

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments320

Mislav Orsic
Mislav Orsic has scored 18 goals in European competitions for Dinamo Zagreb

Two-time winners Chelsea began their Champions League campaign with a shock defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

The Croatian champions have a woeful record in this competition - winning just five of 43 games before this meeting - but they stubbornly held on after taking a first-half lead.

The dangerous Mislav Orsic netted the 13th-minute winner, running through from the halfway line and beautifully dinking a finish past the advancing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Dinamo came agonisingly close to a second but Stefan Ristovski's thunderous, long-range effort was superbly tipped onto the bar by Arrizabalaga.

Deadline-day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was handed his Chelsea debut and, although the ex-Arsenal skipper had a goal ruled out for offside, he largely looked off the pace.

Armando Broja replaced Aubameyang just before the hour mark, but the Albanian had little impact in an overall disjointed performance from Thomas Tuchel's men.

Chelsea launched a late onslaught on Dinamo's goal and the hosts were relieved to see Reece James' low shot rattle the foot of the post with five minutes remaining.

Serie A champions AC Milan travel to RB Salzburg (kick-off 20:00 BST) in Group E's other game.

Tuchel's century ends on sour note

In the first transfer window under their new owners, Chelsea were Europe's highest spending club with an outlay close to £300m on new signings this summer.

The Blues, though, look an incoherent outfit and although Tuchel - who took charge of the side for the 100th time against Dinamo - is not yet under pressure, the German will quickly need to work out his side's problems with hands-on new owner Todd Boehly watching closely.

A solid defensive platform was the bedrock of Tuchel's success in his first few months at the club, when he led them to their second Champions League title with victory over Manchester City.

But in seven games in all competitions this term, the Londoners have already lost three times and kept just one clean sheet, which came on the opening day of the Premier League campaign against Everton.

Former Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is an experienced Champions League player, but defensive team-mate Wesley Fofana was making his first appearance in the competition.

And the lack of understanding between the pair - who cost more than £100m between them - in the early days of their partnership was apparent for the goal when they both went for a high ball, yet neither got to it.

It allowed Bruno Petkovic to flick the ball on for Orsic, who held off Fofana before advancing on goal and converting with the coolest of finishes.

Arrizabalaga, who started instead of out-of-form number one Edouard Mendy, did not have much to do, but denied Ristovski with a stunning save.

At the other end of the pitch, Aubameyang was given a first start since signing from Barcelona and the 33-year-old striker played in a face mask, having been involved in a violent robbery at his home which left him with a broken jaw.

The signs were good when he ran through early on, but failed to pick out a team-mate with his cutback and struggled to make an impact thereafter.

Chelsea's general showing was one of slow build-up play which did not do enough to unlock a well-organised and obdurate Dinamo backline.

The visitors chased an equaliser with time running out, but Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic also saved Mason Mount's first-time strike and Kai Havertz's header from six yards out was brilliantly blocked by Robert Ljubicic.

It was just Chelsea's second group stage loss in 18 games, while Dinamo held on for a famous victory.

The perfect start from the Croatians gives them hope of reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time, having failed to do so in all previous seven appearances in the competition.

Player of the match

HavertzKai Havertz

with an average of 7.58

Dinamo Zagreb

  1. Squad number77Player nameSpikic
    Average rating

    7.37

  2. Squad number10Player nameBaturina
    Average rating

    7.34

  3. Squad number55Player namePeric
    Average rating

    7.31

  4. Squad number27Player nameMisic
    Average rating

    7.28

  5. Squad number99Player nameOrsic
    Average rating

    7.27

  6. Squad number18Player nameDrmic
    Average rating

    7.23

  7. Squad number6Player nameLauritsen
    Average rating

    7.21

  8. Squad number14Player nameLjubicic
    Average rating

    7.18

  9. Squad number40Player nameLivakovic
    Average rating

    7.18

  10. Squad number2Player nameMoharrami
    Average rating

    7.08

  11. Squad number37Player nameSutalo
    Average rating

    7.08

  12. Squad number13Player nameRistovski
    Average rating

    7.00

  13. Squad number9Player namePetkovic
    Average rating

    6.84

  14. Squad number7Player nameIvanusec
    Average rating

    6.78

  15. Squad number5Player nameAdemi
    Average rating

    6.67

Chelsea

  1. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    7.58

  2. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    4.32

  3. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    3.93

  4. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    3.89

  5. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    3.69

  6. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    3.54

  7. Squad number17Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    3.52

  8. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    3.46

  9. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    3.25

  10. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    3.22

  11. Squad number33Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    3.20

  12. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    3.20

  13. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    3.10

  14. Squad number9Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    2.97

  15. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    2.74

  16. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    2.20

Line-ups

Dinamo Zagreb

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 40Livakovic
  • 13Ristovski
  • 37Sutalo
  • 55Peric
  • 27Misic
  • 2MoharramiSubstituted forLauritsenat 76'minutes
  • 7Ivanusec
  • 5AdemiSubstituted forBaturinaat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Ljubicic
  • 9PetkovicSubstituted forDrmicat 90+8'minutes
  • 99OrsicSubstituted forSpikicat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zagorac
  • 3Stefulj
  • 6Lauritsen
  • 10Baturina
  • 11Emreli
  • 12Bockaj
  • 18Drmic
  • 20Marin
  • 28Théophile-Catherine
  • 31Bulat
  • 33Nevistic
  • 77Spikic

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forZiyechat 45'minutes
  • 33Fofana
  • 26KoulibalyBooked at 67mins
  • 24James
  • 19MountBooked at 59mins
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forJorginhoat 59'minutes
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forCucurellaat 71'minutes
  • 29Havertz
  • 9AubameyangSubstituted forBrojaat 59'minutes
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forPulisicat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Jorginho
  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 16Mendy
  • 18Broja
  • 20Zakaria
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 32Cucurella
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamDinamo ZagrebAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dinamo Zagreb 1, Chelsea 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dinamo Zagreb 1, Chelsea 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Josip Drmic replaces Bruno Petkovic.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Kalidou Koulibaly following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Booking

    Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Kalidou Koulibaly is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Robert Ljubicic (Dinamo Zagreb).

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Wesley Fofana (Chelsea).

  17. Post update

    Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Martin Baturina replaces Arijan Ademi.

  19. Post update

    Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

322 comments

  • Comment posted by GD1892, today at 19:48

    Fofana - £75m
    Koulibaly - £34m
    Sterling - £47.5m...

    Zagreb 1 Chelsea 0 🤣

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:53

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Not the start Chelsea wanted. Still, a long way to go, nothing for Chelsea to worry about, hopefully.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 19:46

    How much did Chelsea spend again?

    • Reply posted by Soi6 , today at 19:48

      Soi6 replied:
      Not enough £ 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by AVG, today at 19:46

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
    Thank you - Croatian champions totally deserved the victory

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 19:51

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Embarrassing having this lot in the CL

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 19:47

    What now for the Chelsea Dodgers? This has been a pretty mediocre start to the season for them, not including VAR saving them this past weekend.

  • Comment posted by miketheblueboy, today at 19:49

    I thought Sterling was a terrible signing, but Ziyech manages to make him look average!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:55

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Chelsea lacklustre season continues.
      Mr. Boehly will not be a happy man tonight.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 19:48

    ‘Blue is the colour’
    ‘Football is the game’
    ‘Let’s all laugh at Chelsea’
    ‘They’ve gone and lost again’

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:01

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And Chelsea Chelsea is our name

  • Comment posted by Sammy Nelsons comedy bottom, today at 19:47

    Oh dear - 250M spaffed up the wall.

    • Reply posted by Saint J, today at 19:52

      Saint J replied:
      You got a like from me just for using the word spaffed!

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 19:49

    So much for the great Premier League. Chelsea beaten by a team from what their fans would call a pub League. Love it.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:00

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Dinamo has done their nation proud. The world can have a happy evening. Pity the same can’t be same of Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 19:46

    Too much money spent, no team mentality

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:50

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:47

    Tuchel on thin ice

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:57

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      James Bond villains never made good football managers and Tuchel is living proof of that. He has the look of an evil villain and he manages like an evil villain.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 19:48

    Ziyech was shockingly bad

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:01

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is always shockingly bad😆

  • Comment posted by cuckie, today at 19:52

    all tuchel does is argue with the officials absolute muppet

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 19:45

    Damn I missed the game. How did Aubeys debut go? Well I hope? I don't hold a grudge

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 20:13

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      For a start, he couldn't find where the goal was located, if that's what you are asking?

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:46

    Massive Shock!!!
    Dinamo Zagreb only scoring the one goal against a poor Chelsea side!!

    • Reply posted by letcho, today at 19:57

      letcho replied:
      😁😁

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 19:47

    Well done DINAMO beating them cheats!

    • Reply posted by Neil Young, today at 19:50

      Neil Young replied:
      “Those cheats “ if you are going to insult them use English properly !

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 19:45

    That’s why you’re welcome to Aubameyang!

  • Comment posted by sandaless, today at 19:51

    That's the weakest, most characterless & gormless CFC in 20 years.

    • Reply posted by pablo, today at 19:58

      pablo replied:
      What was artificially pumped up will ultimately pop and come back down to where it should be.

  • Comment posted by FMAC1, today at 19:50

    Waste of a champions league spot for these lot. Chelsea are pants.

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 19:49

    Bunch of clowns, Tuchel should look at himself, embarrassing!

  • Comment posted by superfrank08, today at 19:49

    Can assure you there is no "shock" from Chelsea fans who've been watching this season!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:05