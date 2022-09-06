Match ends, Sevilla 0, Manchester City 4.
Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign by thrashing a dismal Sevilla side.
Haaland's ninth goal in five games set City on their way in Spain, with the Norwegian forward tapping in from Kevin de Bruyne's superb driven cross.
He added to his tally after the break when he was again on hand to score from close range after home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou parried Phil Foden's shot into his path.
In between, England midfielder Foden had given City a healthy cushion in their Group G opener, teasing his marker Nemanja Gudelj before sweeping a left-foot effort into the bottom-right corner of the net.
Ruben Dias underlined the gulf in class between the Premier League champions and the side that finished fourth in La Liga last term late on, side-footing Joao Cancelo's cross into the middle of an empty net.
"When they were playing better we scored the second one with a brilliant action from Phil [Foden]. Then after it was easier - we gave more passes," City manager Pep Guardiola told BT Sport.
"Sometimes we want to rush so quick because Erling is there. You have this attraction of him, we want to attack it sometimes. We have to be more patient. I think his numbers across his career, not just here, is quite similar.
"So he has an incredible sense of goal. We have incredible numbers in scoring goals, so we want to continue like that."
The manner of City's victory and final scoreline was not unduly flattering, with the visitors dominant throughout.
Julen Lopetegui's side looked short of attacking ideas and bereft of confidence after their winless start to the La Liga season.
With John Stones and Kyle Walker missing because of minor injuries Guardiola handed a debut to Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji, but aside from a wild first-half effort from Alejandro Gomez, the hosts barely threatened.
The comprehensive win sends City top of their group, with Borussia Dortmund second on goal difference after beating FC Copenhagen 3-0 in their opening match.
Haaland's incredible start continues
City's only previous trip to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium came almost seven years ago when Wilfried Bony scored in comfortable 3-1 win.
This performance was even more assured, with Guardiola's side monopolising possession against their hosts who offered little threat to counter.
Predictably Haaland, who is seen by many as the man who can be the final piece of the jigsaw as City chase European glory, came to the fore again.
The forward maintained his incredible start to his City career as he knocked in goals 11 and 12 from his eight appearances for the club.
Neither were remarkable, but both owed to his exceptional ability to read the game and anticipate the cross from De Bruyne, as well as Bounou's mistake.
Both his finishes were from no more than eight yards out, again underlining his capacity to operate with clinical efficiency from a limited number of touches (19), and they contributed to City's biggest ever win against Spanish opposition.
Player of the match
HaalandErling Haaland
Sevilla
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameDolbergAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number13Player nameBonoAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number16Player nameNavasAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number30Player nameCarmonaAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number7Player nameSusoAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number12Player nameRafa MirAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number8Player nameJordánAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number19Player nameAcuñaAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number10Player nameRakiticAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number14Player nameNianzouAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number18Player nameDelaneyAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number24Player namePapu GómezAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number22Player nameIscoAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number6Player nameGudeljAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number11Player nameJanuzajAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number3Player nameAlex TellesAverage rating
3.93
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
8.68
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number7Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number21Player nameGómezAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number4Player namePhillipsAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number80Player namePalmerAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
7.02
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 30Carmona
- 14Nianzou
- 19Acuña
- 6Gudelj
- 18DelaneySubstituted forJordánat 45'minutes
- 24GómezSubstituted forFernández Sáez de la Torreat 73'minutes
- 10RakiticSubstituted forMirat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 3TellesSubstituted forDolbergat 57'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forJanuzajat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Montiel
- 4Rekik
- 5Dolberg
- 7Fernández Sáez de la Torre
- 8Jordán
- 11Januzaj
- 12Mir
- 15En-Nesyri
- 20Reges
- 29Salas Valiente
- 31Flores
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 7Cancelo
- 25Akanji
- 3Rúben Dias
- 21Gómez
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forMahrezat 78'minutes
- 16RodriSubstituted forPhillipsat 78'minutes
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 47FodenSubstituted forPalmerat 70'minutes
- 9HaalandSubstituted forÁlvarezat 70'minutes
- 10GrealishSubstituted forGündoganat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Phillips
- 6Aké
- 8Gündogan
- 18Ortega
- 19Álvarez
- 26Mahrez
- 33Carson
- 80Palmer
- 82Lewis
- 97Wilson-Esbrand
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
- Attendance:
- 38,764
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 0, Manchester City 4.
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 0, Manchester City 4. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Adnan Januzaj.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Akanji.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a headed pass.
Post update
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).
Booking
Rafa Mir (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).
Post update
Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).
Post update
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cole Palmer (Manchester City).
Post update
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Post update
Ederson (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla).
Post update
Attempt saved. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
Post update
Offside, Sevilla. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Suso is caught offside.
- Our coverage of Manchester City is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything City - go straight to all the best content
Leeds fan loving this!
Whilst I predicted 0-4 prior tonight's game, it could've been 6 or 7 quite easily if City had gotten out of 3rd Gear tonight
That said, professional performance, 3 x Goalscorers and was great to see good Squad Rotation and mins for new Players & kids alike. So much Youth & Quality ✓✓ going fwd >
Looking good
Proud manC
Phillips Alvarez superb when they came on.
Grealish 100m and couldn't buy a pass or shot. What a comedy purchase