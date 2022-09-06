Close menu
Sevilla 0-4 Man City: Erling Haaland scores twice in comfortable Champions League opening win

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments515

Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City against Sevilla
Erling Haaland is the fourth player to score on his Champions League debut for at least three different clubs, after Fernando Morientes (four clubs), Javier Saviola and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign by thrashing a dismal Sevilla side.

Haaland's ninth goal in five games set City on their way in Spain, with the Norwegian forward tapping in from Kevin de Bruyne's superb driven cross.

He added to his tally after the break when he was again on hand to score from close range after home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou parried Phil Foden's shot into his path.

In between, England midfielder Foden had given City a healthy cushion in their Group G opener, teasing his marker Nemanja Gudelj before sweeping a left-foot effort into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Ruben Dias underlined the gulf in class between the Premier League champions and the side that finished fourth in La Liga last term late on, side-footing Joao Cancelo's cross into the middle of an empty net.

"When they were playing better we scored the second one with a brilliant action from Phil [Foden]. Then after it was easier - we gave more passes," City manager Pep Guardiola told BT Sport.

"Sometimes we want to rush so quick because Erling is there. You have this attraction of him, we want to attack it sometimes. We have to be more patient. I think his numbers across his career, not just here, is quite similar.

"So he has an incredible sense of goal. We have incredible numbers in scoring goals, so we want to continue like that."

The manner of City's victory and final scoreline was not unduly flattering, with the visitors dominant throughout.

Julen Lopetegui's side looked short of attacking ideas and bereft of confidence after their winless start to the La Liga season.

With John Stones and Kyle Walker missing because of minor injuries Guardiola handed a debut to Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji, but aside from a wild first-half effort from Alejandro Gomez, the hosts barely threatened.

The comprehensive win sends City top of their group, with Borussia Dortmund second on goal difference after beating FC Copenhagen 3-0 in their opening match.

Haaland's incredible start continues

City's only previous trip to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium came almost seven years ago when Wilfried Bony scored in comfortable 3-1 win.

This performance was even more assured, with Guardiola's side monopolising possession against their hosts who offered little threat to counter.

Predictably Haaland, who is seen by many as the man who can be the final piece of the jigsaw as City chase European glory, came to the fore again.

The forward maintained his incredible start to his City career as he knocked in goals 11 and 12 from his eight appearances for the club.

Neither were remarkable, but both owed to his exceptional ability to read the game and anticipate the cross from De Bruyne, as well as Bounou's mistake.

Both his finishes were from no more than eight yards out, again underlining his capacity to operate with clinical efficiency from a limited number of touches (19), and they contributed to City's biggest ever win against Spanish opposition.

Player of the match

HaalandErling Haaland

with an average of 8.68

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 30Carmona
  • 14Nianzou
  • 19Acuña
  • 6Gudelj
  • 18DelaneySubstituted forJordánat 45'minutes
  • 24GómezSubstituted forFernández Sáez de la Torreat 73'minutes
  • 10RakiticSubstituted forMirat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 3TellesSubstituted forDolbergat 57'minutes
  • 22IscoSubstituted forJanuzajat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 4Rekik
  • 5Dolberg
  • 7Fernández Sáez de la Torre
  • 8Jordán
  • 11Januzaj
  • 12Mir
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 20Reges
  • 29Salas Valiente
  • 31Flores

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 7Cancelo
  • 25Akanji
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 21Gómez
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forMahrezat 78'minutes
  • 16RodriSubstituted forPhillipsat 78'minutes
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 47FodenSubstituted forPalmerat 70'minutes
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forÁlvarezat 70'minutes
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forGündoganat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 6Aké
  • 8Gündogan
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand
Referee:
Davide Massa
Attendance:
38,764

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home6
Away24
Shots on Target
Home1
Away10
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sevilla 0, Manchester City 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sevilla 0, Manchester City 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Sevilla 0, Manchester City 4. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Adnan Januzaj.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Akanji.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).

  9. Booking

    Rafa Mir (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).

  13. Post update

    Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Cole Palmer (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jesús Navas.

  17. Post update

    Ederson (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Sevilla. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Suso is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

520 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 21:58

    All those fans who slated him after the charity shield are certainly looking stupid now

    • Reply posted by reubenhamer, today at 22:03

      reubenhamer replied:
      was abit of banter...missed a 2yarder, now that's all he scores.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:57

    Haaland a supreme talent who hates Man UTD.
    Leeds fan loving this!

    • Reply posted by James Edwards, today at 22:12

      James Edwards replied:
      What a stupid thing to say

  • Comment posted by JC Bath, today at 22:06

    It would be great to see a couple on here praise Foden for a change who was stellar tonight!

    • Reply posted by Stratton Oakmont, today at 22:10

      Stratton Oakmont replied:
      Stella and her mate (a nice couple) praise him like they should.

  • Comment posted by Half Full, today at 21:58

    Foden brilliant, as was De Bruyne... again.

    • Reply posted by Gianfranco_Shola, today at 22:25

      Gianfranco_Shola replied:
      Not a city fan but honestly cant remember watching a better midfielder than de bruyne (iniesta on a par) in 30 years of watching the game

  • Comment posted by dbambrough, today at 22:14

    And people are saying Haarland is not as good as Kane, he is not, he is way way better.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:35

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Many are way better than Kane, not exactly hard to do.

      (Spurs fans I await your downvotes, let's have them)

  • Comment posted by Eloy, today at 21:55

    Excellent City performance.

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 22:03

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      How did Aston Villa manage to stop this prolific City side over the weekend?

  • Comment posted by metalzimmerman, today at 22:14

    I`m a Brighton lad. Foden and Haaland are just out of this world. Not to mention the other City players. What a level to be on. I hope City win the CL , I really do. Looking forward to Brighton v Man City.

    • Reply posted by mc1805, today at 22:16

      mc1805 replied:
      Yeah let’s hope that a club that openly flouted FFP and got off on a technicality wins the CL … that’ll be good for football.

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 22:01

    Haaland is going to be the king of fantasy football teams both in the Premier League and Champions League.

    • Reply posted by Northerner, today at 22:12

      Northerner replied:
      Will pass 40 this season maybe even 50 goals

  • Comment posted by Max Headroom, today at 21:58

    The battle of the two Manchester wonderkids. City’s Phil Foden and United’s Adnan Januzaj. 😂

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 22:31

      Kev replied:
      Battle of two Manchester club's that have soley bought ALL won in The Prem era unfortunatly don't forget.

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 21:56

    Haaland is just amazing.

    • Reply posted by VS, today at 23:08

      VS replied:
      Such a creative comment!

  • Comment posted by GameGoSalfordBlueM40, today at 22:04

    0-4, 3 x Pts - City's 4th consec Season with a Win to Start in Euro Cup

    Whilst I predicted 0-4 prior tonight's game, it could've been 6 or 7 quite easily if City had gotten out of 3rd Gear tonight

    That said, professional performance, 3 x Goalscorers and was great to see good Squad Rotation and mins for new Players & kids alike. So much Youth & Quality ✓✓ going fwd >

    Looking good

    Proud manC

  • Comment posted by mitch, today at 21:57

    Good to see the Leeds boys getting City a win! MOT

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 22:05

    Haaland…. He does exactly what it says on the tin!!!!

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:30

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Most tins have a sell by date and his is July 2024 (the date he is off to Real Madrid).

  • Comment posted by Removed, today at 22:04

    Gomez and Akanji looked like they've been here years. Fantastic buys.
    Phillips Alvarez superb when they came on.
    Grealish 100m and couldn't buy a pass or shot. What a comedy purchase

    • Reply posted by killingjoke, today at 22:13

      killingjoke replied:
      Hmmm have to agree, Grealish did look like the new Sterling tonight, lots of runs then falls over a couple of defenders and coughs up the ball to easily, however first game back from injury so lets give the lad a chance

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 21:56

    Not a City fan, but would put mu house on City winning the premier league and champions league this season with Haaland

    • Reply posted by HarveyTheGreat, today at 22:02

      HarveyTheGreat replied:
      Homeless

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 21:59

    City In Haaland!

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 21:55

    What can you actually say about Haaland now? If only he played for England, eh? What an incredible player, cheat mode enabled!

    • Reply posted by berzerkviking, today at 22:52

      berzerkviking replied:
      So unoriginal ...copy a lot of other people's posts?

  • Comment posted by Stratton Oakmont, today at 22:05

    I was concerned the Haaland would turn out to be a Grealish. Clearly, I need not have been.

    • Reply posted by simon, today at 22:23

      simon replied:
      "a Grealish"?!? Whats that then? I've been impressed with what i've seen... remember the price tag is nothing to do with him...