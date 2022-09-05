Close menu
Champions League
SevillaSevilla20:00Man CityManchester City
Venue: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Sevilla v Man City: Pep Guardiola warns City cannot rely solely on Erling Haaland in Europe

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City cannot put all their Champions League title hopes on Erling Haaland.

The striker has made an incredible start to his career at Etihad Stadium, scoring 10 goals in just six games.

Haaland is seen by many as being the final piece of the jigsaw as City chase European glory, but Guardiola stressed the importance of the whole team.

"If we rely all on Erling's shoulders we don't win the Champions League," said the City boss.

"I understand everyone talks about Erling but I have three, four, five new players and it's important they all settle.

"We don't win just for Erling and don't lose just for Erling. He has a special quality and might be able to solve some problems.

"[But] if we don't play good we aren't going to win games."

Manchester City are one of the favourites to win this season's Champions League and they begin their campaign at Sevilla on Tuesday evening.

Guardiola is without defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker, who both did not travel because of minor injuries.

"John is not much," said Guardiola.

"Kyle is not much too, but I don't know if he will be ready for Saturday, or Dortmund or Wolves before the international break."

