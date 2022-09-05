Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Yeovil say they will conduct an internal investigation into audio from their National League game with York

Yeovil Town and the Football Association are looking into recordings containing alleged racist chanting towards a York City player.

The club said it was aware of audio captured during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Huish Park in the National League.

"An internal investigation will take place into the matter and we will work with all the relevant authorities," Yeovil said. external-link

"Yeovil Town continues to stand against all forms of discrimination."

York said they had reported the incident to the FA, who were investigating, and would leave it in their hands.

"York City are aware of a video that contains racist chanting aimed towards one of our players at Saturday's match against Yeovil Town," a club statement said.

"As a club, York City deplores discrimination in all of its forms, and will never tolerate such behaviour."