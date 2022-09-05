Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Jacob Maddox was at Southampton for half a season before joining Vitoria Guimaraes from Chelsea in August 2020

Walsall have signed free agent midfielder Jacob Maddox on a one-year deal following his departure from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

The 23-year-old former Chelsea youngster spent last season on loan with League One side Burton Albion.

He was part of the England Under-19 side that won the 2017 European Championship, alongside Mason Mount, Aaron Ramsdale and Ryan Sessegnon.

The Saddlers, 13th in League Two, have also signed young striker Jonas Mukuna.

After starting the season well with three straight wins, Michael Flynn's side have dropped into the bottom half after going seven games without a victory in all competitions.

"Jacob played in League One last year," said Flynn. "He joins us to try and prove a point and get back to where he should be, which is playing week in, week out.

"He's technically very good. He came through at Chelsea and has been around a winning environment. That's key for us because we want winners."

As for former Leyton Orient and QPR academy player Mukuna, the 17-year-old has been on trial at Walsall since the start of pre-season.

Flynn added: "He showed the coaching staff and I some of the qualities that he has as a player. He is still very young and very raw so we have got to manage him correctly. The hard work begins for him now."

