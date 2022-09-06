Match ends, England 10, Luxembourg Women 0.
England celebrated their homecoming as European champions in style with a ruthless victory over Luxembourg to end World Cup qualification with a perfect record.
With a place at next year's World Cup already in the bag, England were just looking to entertain against a side ranked 117th in the world.
Eight players got on the scoresheet as the Lionesses dominated their final qualifier in Stoke and fans welcomed home this summer's heroes.
Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead scored one and assisted two, with Manchester United's Ella Toone doing the same.
Georgia Stanway and Bethany England each grabbed a double and Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris completed the scoring.
"I don't think it could be much better than this, so really happy," said manager Sarina Wiegman. "After the Euros it always seems to be a hard one, but I think the team has done a tremendous job coming out of the summer.
"We played two games like this and we knew tonight we were so much better but we had to keep the tempo in the game and I think that's what we did in most parts of the game.
"We knew we would win the game so we wanted to try some things out and some players."
It was a carnival occasion as supporters paraded new merchandise with the words "European champions" on, while recently retired midfielder Jill Scott showed off the Euro trophy before kick-off.
But Wiegman, who was presented with her Uefa Coach of the Year award on the night, still expected a professional performance and named a strong side.
England were creative and purposeful, despite not quite hitting top gear, and they grew into the game as Wiegman made changes.
This was never expected to be a test for England but their winning momentum continued and they are still yet to lose a match under the Dutchwoman, while scoring 80 goals and conceding none in World Cup qualifying.
Their next contest will be one of their biggest yet, as they face world champions the United States at Wembley on 7 October, just nine months away from the World Cup. That will be followed by a friendly against the Czech Republic in Brighton four days later.
"What we will take from those two matches is to develop our style of play," added Wiegman. "Everything we do now is to go ahead to prepare for the World Cup."
England finish with 100% record
As well as this being an opportunity for fans to celebrate the success of the Euros, it was also one for the England players to impress with the World Cup in their minds.
Wiegman's intentions were also clear - there were no surprise selections and she appeared keen to build on the confidence gathered at the Euros, as well as round off qualifying with a 100% record intact.
Her team delivered the entertainment as fans chanted "we want 10" quickly before Chelsea striker England obliged.
Parris, who struggled for form at Arsenal last season before moving to Manchester United in the summer, was given the full 90 minutes in attack and made her mark.
She was energetic and heavily involved in the first half but could not find the cutting edge until her goal finally arrived after the break when she coolly slotted into the far corner.
It makes it two goals in as many games for Parris, while Mead continued where she left off at the Euros, contributing to three goals in Stoke.
It was perhaps a frustrating night for Russo, though, who missed several clear-cut chances in the first half but still added to her tally with a goal in the 17th minute.
Expectations on Russo will increase in the coming months as she looks to cement her role as Ellen White's replacement at number nine.
Overall, it was a solid performance against a weak side, but England will need to be a little sharper when they take on the USA after the Women's Super League season gets back under way.
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Roebuck
- 2Bronze
- 5WilliamsonSubstituted forBrightat 45'minutes
- 6Greenwood
- 3DalySubstituted forStokesat 61'minutes
- 8StanwaySubstituted forZelemat 45'minutes
- 4Walsh
- 10Toone
- 7Parris
- 9RussoSubstituted forEnglandat 45'minutes
- 11MeadSubstituted forHempat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Bright
- 13Earps
- 14Zelem
- 15Wubben-Moy
- 16Carter
- 17Hemp
- 18Nobbs
- 19England
- 20Stokes
- 21MacIver
- 22James
- 23Salmon
Luxembourg
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Schlimé
- 8Dos Santos
- 5Kremer
- 19Have
- 4BeckerSubstituted forTiberiat 79'minutes
- 17JorgeSubstituted forMarquesat 66'minutes
- 10Miller
- 13SoaresSubstituted forMendesat 45'minutes
- 20LourençoSubstituted forAlbertat 45'minutes
- 11Schmit
- 7LourençoSubstituted forKocanat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ludwig
- 3Delgado
- 9Mendes
- 12Goetz
- 14Schon
- 15Tiberi
- 16Marques
- 18Kocan
- 21Albert
- 23Weyer
- Referee:
- Simona Ghisletta
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home35
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home17
- Away0
- Corners
- Home21
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, England 10, Luxembourg Women 0.
Goal!
Goal! England 10, Luxembourg Women 0. Bethany England (England) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Catherine Have.
Goal!
Goal! England 9, Luxembourg Women 0. Lauren Hemp (England) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucy Bronze (England) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Kelly Mendes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucy Bronze (England) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Lucie Schlimé.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Emma Kremer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (England) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Millie Bright (England) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Kimberley Dos Santos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucy Bronze (England) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg Women. Noémie Tiberi replaces Jessica Becker.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg Women. Edina Kocan replaces Joana Lourenço.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Emma Kremer.
Post update
Foul by Millie Bright (England).
Post update
Joana Lourenço (Luxembourg Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, England. Ella Toone tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.
- How is the iconic red double-decker bus made?: Gregg Wallace goes Inside the Factory to find out
- 'You cannot just walk away, they'll kill you': Police investigate an extremely violent gang in Devon's drug economy