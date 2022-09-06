Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead contributed to three goals

England celebrated their homecoming as European champions in style with a ruthless victory over Luxembourg to end World Cup qualification with a perfect record.

With a place at next year's World Cup already in the bag, England were just looking to entertain against a side ranked 117th in the world.

Eight players got on the scoresheet as the Lionesses dominated their final qualifier in Stoke and fans welcomed home this summer's heroes.

Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead scored one and assisted two, with Manchester United's Ella Toone doing the same.

Georgia Stanway and Bethany England each grabbed a double and Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris completed the scoring.

"I don't think it could be much better than this, so really happy," said manager Sarina Wiegman. "After the Euros it always seems to be a hard one, but I think the team has done a tremendous job coming out of the summer.

"We played two games like this and we knew tonight we were so much better but we had to keep the tempo in the game and I think that's what we did in most parts of the game.

"We knew we would win the game so we wanted to try some things out and some players."

England finished eight points ahead of nearest rivals Austria in Group D

It was a carnival occasion as supporters paraded new merchandise with the words "European champions" on, while recently retired midfielder Jill Scott showed off the Euro trophy before kick-off.

But Wiegman, who was presented with her Uefa Coach of the Year award on the night, still expected a professional performance and named a strong side.

Jill Scott watched the game in Stoke next to Keira Walsh's family

England were creative and purposeful, despite not quite hitting top gear, and they grew into the game as Wiegman made changes.

This was never expected to be a test for England but their winning momentum continued and they are still yet to lose a match under the Dutchwoman, while scoring 80 goals and conceding none in World Cup qualifying.

Their next contest will be one of their biggest yet, as they face world champions the United States at Wembley on 7 October, just nine months away from the World Cup. That will be followed by a friendly against the Czech Republic in Brighton four days later.

"What we will take from those two matches is to develop our style of play," added Wiegman. "Everything we do now is to go ahead to prepare for the World Cup."

Sarina Wiegman was presented with the Uefa Coach of the Year trophy before kick-off

England finish with 100% record

As well as this being an opportunity for fans to celebrate the success of the Euros, it was also one for the England players to impress with the World Cup in their minds.

Wiegman's intentions were also clear - there were no surprise selections and she appeared keen to build on the confidence gathered at the Euros, as well as round off qualifying with a 100% record intact.

Her team delivered the entertainment as fans chanted "we want 10" quickly before Chelsea striker England obliged.

Parris, who struggled for form at Arsenal last season before moving to Manchester United in the summer, was given the full 90 minutes in attack and made her mark.

She was energetic and heavily involved in the first half but could not find the cutting edge until her goal finally arrived after the break when she coolly slotted into the far corner.

It makes it two goals in as many games for Parris, while Mead continued where she left off at the Euros, contributing to three goals in Stoke.

It was perhaps a frustrating night for Russo, though, who missed several clear-cut chances in the first half but still added to her tally with a goal in the 17th minute.

Expectations on Russo will increase in the coming months as she looks to cement her role as Ellen White's replacement at number nine.

Overall, it was a solid performance against a weak side, but England will need to be a little sharper when they take on the USA after the Women's Super League season gets back under way.