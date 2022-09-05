Last updated on .From the section Football

England celebrated their Euros win in front of thousands of supporters in Trafalgar Square

Women's World Cup qualifier: England v Luxembourg Venue: Bet365 Stadium, Stoke. Date: Tuesday, 6 September. Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

England's match against Luxembourg is "really exciting" despite having already qualified for next year's World Cup, says manager Sarina Wiegman.

The Lionesses will play on home soil for the first time since winning the Euro 2022 in July.

"The support of the fans has been great in the Euros, but they keep coming," said manager Wiegman.

England beat Austria 2-0 on Saturday to maintain their 100% winning record, scoring 70 goals without conceding.

And next up is Luxembourg, a side ranked 117 in the world and that were hammered 10-0 by England in the reverse fixture.

The game at Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium will be played in front of a sell-out crowd.

"It is really exciting," added Wiegman "There will be 30,000 to watch us, so we want to make it a nice celebration and a nice football game.

"This team is so eager to do well. I expect a very energetic team that really wants to show and score lots of goals and, of course, concede none.

"There is a big difference in level between them and us so we should show that. We want to create many chances and score lots of goals. We want to get a big win."

England qualified for next summer's tournament, in Australia and New Zealand, with a game to spare. Their progress confirmed a meeting with world champions the United States on 7 October at Wembley.

"It is a game against the number one in the world," said Wiegman. "Wee want to compete against the best countries in the women's game to see where we are and what we need to do."