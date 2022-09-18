New manager Brian Sorensen was introduced to fans for the first time at Goodison Park last month

Everton went from playing in an FA Cup final at Wembley to battling at the wrong end of the table in the Women's Super League in the space of two years - but are they back on track now?

The Toffees had a season to forget in 2021-22 with two managerial sackings, poor results and a high turnover of players in the transfer window.

But the arrival of new manager Brian Sorensen from Denmark has brought optimism and ambition back to the club.

"What we asked for and strived for as players was stability. We've got that in abundance now," captain Izzy Christiansen told BBC Sport.

"We have real continuity of ambition on the men's and the women's side. Brian and Frank [Lampard] are two managers who are pretty similar in terms of what they expect of their teams.

"Brian has implemented a lot of new ideas and cultural changes without really saying too much.

"I feel really comfortable in my role as captain to move this team towards better standards so we can push each other."

Everton welcomed about 1,000 fans to an open training session at Goodison Park last month and you could feel a greater togetherness than recent times.

Players spoke of the "relaxed" atmosphere created by Sorensen and his staff, while fans waited on a Friday morning for autographs, selfies and a word with the new boss.

Izzy Christiansen led the squad out for training at Goodison Park last month

Sorensen, who joined from Danish top-flight club Fortuna Hjorring, knows the challenge he is facing. Last season he says the team "did not meet expectations of where we want to be", adding that the "squad divided as it got into a bad spiral".

The 42-year-old Dane will take charge for his first WSL match this weekend, away to West Ham, but he came to the club a few weeks before the end of the last campaign to watch training and see which players wanted to leave.

"Everyone just wanted a break," he said. "Now everyone is motivated, we still have the core of the squad but we needed numbers, [and we have] added real quality players. Now we need to win games and get our confidence back."

The club's new signings include Arsenal winger Gio Queiroz, who joined this week on loan after moving to London from Barcelona, Denmark's Karen Holmgaard and Manchester City forward Jess Park on loan.

"I wanted to bring in a strong culture," said Sorensen. "I know the right type of players required for the dressing room."

Brian Sorensen had taken his previous club, Danish side Fortuna Hjorring, into the Champions League

Another new arrival was Netherlands striker Katja Snoeijs, who told BBC Sport she was enjoying Sorensen's style and philosophy for the game.

"Hopefully we can progress on what we have done in pre-season. We have been really working on creating our own identity.

"I hope when the season starts we are at the level to win games and show Everton fans what we're capable of."

'A breath of fresh air'

So what can we expect from Sorensen's team?

"He is a front-footed man," said defender Gabby George. "He likes us to attack and defend in numbers. He likes us to play as a team.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get that across and people can say 'that's an Everton team'. I think it's something we've missed over the last couple of years.

"[Sorensen has] been a breath of fresh air for the club. His ambitions, what he wants to do, his philosophy and style are exciting. I think it comes across well when we have been playing.

"I'm enjoying all of his sessions. It's been fun and it's exciting for me."

Everton finished 10th last season with just five wins from 22 games in the WSL. Naturally, they want to improve results but Christiansen said it is important to "learn to walk before we run".

There were ambitions to challenge for Champions League qualification not that long ago, but there is a greater understanding of the "process" needed to build a sustainable project at Everton now.

"Last season there were lots of bad moments and now we want to create momentum. If we fail in a game it doesn't matter, we learn from those mistakes and move forward," said Christiansen.

"Obviously the aim is to win. We're clear about where we're at, so having a good start for any team is vital. It's amazing what it can do for your confidence. We're equally aware that if we don't win we're on a process and a journey."