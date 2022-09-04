Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Reece James scored his 10th goal for Chelsea during their recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham

England right-back Reece James has signed a new contract with Chelsea that runs to 2028.

The Chelsea youth product was already under contract until 2025, a deal he signed in January 2020.

James made his first-team debut for the Blues in September 2019 and has made 128 appearances, helping them win the Champions League in 2021.

"I am over the moon with my new contract, I cannot wait to see what the future holds," said the 22-year-old.

"I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.

"I grew up supporting this club and I've been here since I was a six-year-old. This is the club I want to be at."