Reece James signs new Chelsea contract to 2028

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Reece James celebrates scoring against Tottenham
Reece James scored his 10th goal for Chelsea during their recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham

England right-back Reece James has signed a new contract with Chelsea that runs to 2028.

The Chelsea youth product was already under contract until 2025, a deal he signed in January 2020.

James made his first-team debut for the Blues in September 2019 and has made 128 appearances, helping them win the Champions League in 2021.

"I am over the moon with my new contract, I cannot wait to see what the future holds," said the 22-year-old.

"I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.

"I grew up supporting this club and I've been here since I was a six-year-old. This is the club I want to be at."

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, today at 13:05

    Chelsea’s most important signing of the summer.

    • Reply posted by FXImpactUser, today at 13:07

      FXImpactUser replied:
      100% world class and no mistake.

  • Comment posted by Saltway Sweeper, today at 12:56

    Should be captain.

    • Reply posted by B4N, today at 13:11

      B4N replied:
      Trent better

  • Comment posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 13:03

    Top player and seems to be a good bloke too.

  • Comment posted by kakapopo, today at 13:02

    Best academy player developed by Chelsea since JT. Already a Champions League winner.

    • Reply posted by KorBlimey Boris, today at 13:46

      KorBlimey Boris replied:
      Hahah… JT came from West Ham

  • Comment posted by Louis, today at 13:03

    Far superior to TAA. Southgate knows it too.

    • Reply posted by Weasels Ripped My Flesh, today at 13:04

      Weasels Ripped My Flesh replied:
      Doesn't say much though.

  • Comment posted by Tv, today at 12:59

    Best bit of business Chelsea have done all summer.

    • Reply posted by BOriSS, today at 13:17

      BOriSS replied:
      better than the arsenal fan and flopfana for sure 🤷

  • Comment posted by vik2100, today at 13:16

    Insanely talent, great presence on the pitch, one of the first picks for Tuchel.
    Let's hope he stays fit for England too.

  • Comment posted by Cantonawont, today at 13:02

    Best player in that team, coming from a Utd (Man) fan

  • Comment posted by pig head, today at 13:00

    Well deserved best player by far, keep Real Madrid away from our home grow talent.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 13:04

    Fair play to the lad. 6 years is a long time but he's a young man and got the world at his feet. He'll be 28 when it ends so prime age and if improves on the already top player he is, he'll be able to command any fee.

  • Comment posted by benjo265, today at 13:20

    Amazing the amount of troll comments on here slating his ability. Guessing the majority are Liverpool fans who don't like the comparisons with TAA. Most Chelsea fans (the people who watch him every week) will tell you he's the best player at the club by far. Excellent in equal measure at attacking and defending.

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 13:23

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      Correct. From a defensive standpoint, you'd have him over Trent every day of the week.

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 13:09

    James is a real talent. He is a bit inconsistent and volatile but Chelsea will help develop him. He will be up there in contesting for England RB and frankly I can see him doing it. I think it is good business for Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by Phoenix711, today at 12:59

    Chelsea’s best signing this summer

  • Comment posted by --, today at 12:59

    no idea why there's a hys here

    but this boy is magic

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 13:02

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      People will whine about every HYS

  • Comment posted by christianf, today at 13:29

    Great deal for both parties.

    Fantastic player and should be England right back in world cup.

    Livetpool fan

  • Comment posted by YorkshireCam, today at 13:11

    GOOD PLAYER

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 12:58

    Future captain hes the best player we have right now

  • Comment posted by uncommon_sense, today at 13:16

    Fairplay to the lad and good luck to him

  • Comment posted by Weasels Ripped My Flesh, today at 13:03

    It makes financial sense to get players on long contracts, even average ones.

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 13:24

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      Which, as you well know, he is far from.

  • Comment posted by Blusea, today at 12:59

    One of the best in the country.

