Close menu

Reece James signs new Chelsea contract to 2028

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments58

Reece James celebrates scoring against Tottenham
Reece James scored his 10th goal for Chelsea during their recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham

England right-back Reece James has signed a new contract with Chelsea that runs to 2028.

The Chelsea youth product was already under contract until 2025, a deal he signed in January 2020.

James made his first-team debut for the Blues in September 2019 and has made 128 appearances, helping them win the Champions League in 2021.

"I am over the moon with my new contract, I cannot wait to see what the future holds," said the 22-year-old.

"I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.

"I grew up supporting this club and I've been here since I was a six-year-old. This is the club I want to be at."

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by plastic manc, today at 13:24

    £250,000 a week ?!?!! Ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by benjo265, today at 13:20

    Amazing the amount of troll comments on here slating his ability. Guessing the majority are Liverpool fans who don't like the comparisons with TAA. Most Chelsea fans (the people who watch him every week) will tell you he's the best player at the club by far. Excellent in equal measure at attacking and defending.

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 13:23

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      Correct. From a defensive standpoint, you'd have him over Trent every day of the week.

  • Comment posted by It is all nonsense, today at 13:20

    He'll be leaving in January then.

  • Comment posted by john cole, today at 13:19

    Why is that headline news, we all know contracts mean nothing in football

    • Reply posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 13:23

      Doctor Sorders replied:
      “Headline news?” I think the fact we have a new prime minister charged with solving a mountain of issues while the rest of us struggle might take that slot. 😂😂

  • Comment posted by harvey uppal, today at 13:17

    Hunger seems to be the problem with english players ... Rashford, Mount, James even all burst onto the scene with massive energy levels .... however once the expectations switch from novice to high earner whom should be producing a 8/10 each game ... they normally dip in form ...maybe the whole agents getting the best deal and commerical offers... their football level seems to drop

  • Comment posted by vik2100, today at 13:16

    Insanely talent, great presence on the pitch, one of the first picks for Tuchel.
    Let's hope he stays fit for England too.

  • Comment posted by uncommon_sense, today at 13:16

    Fairplay to the lad and good luck to him

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 13:15

    I thought he was a Welsh darts player?

  • Comment posted by Despatched, today at 13:14

    Remember how well Loftus-Cheek & Hudson-Odoi did after signing new Chelsea contracts...

  • Comment posted by Mogmentum, today at 13:13

    Great stuff - let's hope the new owners continue to support the Academy that produced him, Mount, Rice etc - early signs aren't good

  • Comment posted by Holland , today at 13:12

    Massive mistake from Reece James. Like Harry Kane, he's probably scuppered his chances of winning trophies.

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 13:18

      Alan replied:
      He’s got more than Kane

  • Comment posted by YorkshireCam, today at 13:11

    GOOD PLAYER

  • Comment posted by Dogecoin billionaire, today at 13:10

    Sorry, I don't rate the lad

    Decent but unspectacular - should be back up to Trent for England

    Still it's a great deal for him, limited player but 6 years guaranteed on big money. Fair play to him

    • Reply posted by Boom, today at 13:12

      Boom replied:
      Chelsea have gone spending crazy. This will catch up with them at some point.

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 13:09

    James is a real talent. He is a bit inconsistent and volatile but Chelsea will help develop him. He will be up there in contesting for England RB and frankly I can see him doing it. I think it is good business for Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by Packman, today at 13:08

    Kyle walker, TAA, James? I would pick walker out the 2

    • Reply posted by uncommon_sense, today at 13:13

      uncommon_sense replied:
      Kyle Walker has a whole 10 years worth of development on James.

      Walker may be better now but I know who I would want in 5 years when Walker will be 37

  • Comment posted by Emmanuel, today at 13:08

    overrated and overhyped english player just like mason mount.

    • Reply posted by Mogmentum, today at 13:14

      Mogmentum replied:
      Overrate yourself is

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, today at 13:05

    Chelsea’s most important signing of the summer.

    • Reply posted by FXImpactUser, today at 13:07

      FXImpactUser replied:
      100% world class and no mistake.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 13:05

    A half-decent right back (let's face it - he won't be Eng captain and he might be 3rd choice if that for GS) signs a slightly longer contract

    How can this be news?

    Oh sorry it's a West London club where lots of BBC employees used to work (and probably still live) and maybe a higher proportion support them

    The BBC clearly don't care or are clueless about their obvious bias

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 13:04

    Footballer signs new contract shock. Slow news day BBC?

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 13:04

    Fair play to the lad. 6 years is a long time but he's a young man and got the world at his feet. He'll be 28 when it ends so prime age and if improves on the already top player he is, he'll be able to command any fee.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport