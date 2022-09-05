Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Jimmy Floyd Hassenlbaink returned for a second spell as Burton boss in January 2021

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has resigned as manager of Burton Albion, who are bottom of League One.

The Dutchman, 50, leaves just two weeks after saying he would quit if he saw himself as "the problem" at Burton.

The final game of Hasselbaink's second spell in charge of the club was Saturday's defeat by Oxford, which leaves them with just one point from their first seven games this season.

Assistant manager Dino Maamria will take over as Burton's interim boss.

Hasselbaink led Burton to promotion as League Two champions in 2015 during his first stint as manager at the Pirelli Stadium.

He returned in January 2021 when Albion were bottom of League One and guided them to a 16th-place finish. The Brewers finished in the same position last term in his first full season back at the helm.

Before the start of this season, Hasselbaink said his side was still a work in progress.

A lack of resources to strengthen significantly since then has eventually prompted his departure.

"I have taken the club as far as I can with the limited resources available and it is time for someone else to come in and inject some new energy," Hasselbaink told Burton's website. external-link

