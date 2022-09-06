Brandon Thomas-Asante came on in the 70th minute against Burnley - and netted in the 98th

West Bromwich Albion new boy Brandon Thomas-Asante made a dream debut when he came off the bench to equalise for the Baggies at The Hawthorns in the 98th minute on Friday.

Just 48 hours after signing from Salford City, he scrambled the ball in to deny Vincent Kompany's Burnley all three points and send Twitter mad.

And Albion boss Steve Bruce promises that he is not the only hidden gem.

"He's a shining example to lower league players," Bruce told BBC Radio WM.

"It's a great success story, isn't it? It was so refreshing to see him on the day he signed to see someone looking that enthusiastic, with a big smile on his face.

"His mum and dad were as proud as punch that he'd got his opportunity. It was a bit of a throwback, to see someone who feels like he's just won the lottery. And, when he scored that goal, I'm sure he thought he really had.

"Sometimes all you need is a break and I'd seen enough of him to earn that break."

The powerful 5ft 11ins (180cm) striker was actually recommended to Bruce by one of Thomas-Asante's team-mates at League Two side Salford, Bruce's son-in law, the former Oldham Athletic, Leeds United, Fulham, QPR and Millwall striker Matt Smith.

The picture of Cyrille

But before Thomas-Asante had even kicked a ball for Albion, the Smethwick End were singing his name.

And the 23-year-old simply put that warm welcome down to the power of social media.

On the day he signed, Thomas-Asante displayed on Instagram a picture taken some years ago of himself with an Albion legend, the late Cyrille Regis.

"It meant a lot to meet Cyrille at the start of my career," said Thomas-Asante. "He was really encouraging and liked how I played.

"He's not just a West Bromwich Albion legend but also for football at large. And it rings in my mind now I'm here that I have the chance to repay that faith he showed in me.

"On social media they've really taken me in over the last few days. And I was just glad that I could reward the fans. If only I can now create half as many memories as he did."

Brandon Thomas-Asante scored 30 times in his three seasons at Salford

Just like Regis himself, who started in non-league football with Hayes, and Bruce, who began in the old third division at Gillingham, Thomas-Asante has spent his time in the lower leagues.

After coming through at home-town club Milton Keynes Dons, he made his MK debut under Karl Robinson in August 2016.

But Robinson then left two months later and, under a quick succession of Dons managers, he spent two spells out on loan in non-league, first at Sutton United, then a level down with Oxford City, only to be unloaded by then MK boss Paul Tisdale at the end of the 2018-19 season.

He initially joined Ebbsfleet that summer, but had made just three substitute appearances before being snapped up on deadline day by Salford, then newly promoted to League Two.

And the past three seasons have been productive - 97 starts, 30 goals and then finally that big chance to join Albion.

He arrived to join a club playing good football under Bruce this season but still under a bit of a cloud after another injury to last season's big money January signing Daryl Dike - and then Albion's frustrating deadline day when two more deals for Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah and Brighton's Steven Alzate both failed to get over the line.

But Thomas-Asante has so far proved a little ray of sunshine.

And, roared on by the Baggies faithful, who kept on believing, having already looked a real handful when he came on, he came up with the goods.

All it did was earn Albion a sixth draw in eight league games. But, said Bruce, "more importantly, it feels like a win".

'I showed I can be trusted'

"The gaffer said to go on and get him a goal," said Thomas-Asante. "He said it optimistically. I don't know if he really expected it to happen, but it allowed me to show I can be trusted.

"There are a lot of good players in League Two waiting for their opportunity - and not just in League Two, in all the lower leagues.

"There have always been people in the changing room who have had bigger careers than me, but I have always set myself high goals.

"I could feel the added quality. You have to be that bit sharper on the ball. There is a disparity but it's doable. And now I just have to keep on learning.

"I played in the National League too and I didn't score a goal there - and now I have in the Championship."

Steve Bruce and Brandon Thomas-Asante were talking to BBC Radio WM's Rob Gurney.