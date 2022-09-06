Match ends, Latvia Women 1, Northern Ireland Women 3.
Northern Ireland scored two late goals to beat minnows Latvia 3-1 in a low-key end to their World Cup qualification campaign in Jurmala.
The Latvians, ranked 122nd in the world, took the lead against the run of play when Anastasija Rocane's powered a header home to capitalise on Demi Vance's mistimed jump on 27 minutes.
Vance redeemed herself with a crucial role in Northern Ireland's equaliser 10 minutes later when her dangerous corner was spilled into her own net by home goalkeeper Enija-Anna Vaivode.
Marissa Callaghan struck the crossbar as Kenny Shiels' side pressed for a winner, which came when Arta Luize Lubina touched the ball into her own net with two minutes to play before Caragh Hamilton clinched the win with a late goal.
Northern Ireland could not progress to the World Cup finals and were locked into a third place finish behind Euro 2022 winners England and Austria, however the win secured a record points tally of 19 in World Cup qualifying.
The match was Northern Ireland's final competitive outing for 12 months until the start of Euro 2025 qualifying and Shiels' side will have to count on friendlies to keep momentum up from a maiden appearance at a major tournament at Euro 2022 this summer.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Latvia
Formation 3-5-2
- 23Vaivode
- 13Voitane
- 6Lubina
- 10Rocane
- 9Poluhovica
- 16Gornela
- 20SmirnovaSubstituted forZaicikovaat 54'minutes
- 19MiksoneBooked at 79mins
- 5Treimane
- 18DanilovaSubstituted forFedotovaat 54'minutes
- 14Sevcova
Substitutes
- 1Nesterova
- 2Garanca
- 3Lodzina
- 4Vitmore
- 7Zacmane
- 8Zaicikova
- 11Fedotova
- 12Sklemenova
- 15Freidenfelde
- 17Senberga
- 21Druvina
Northern Ireland
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Burns
- 2McKenna
- 4Robson
- 18MasonSubstituted forMcGuinnessat 69'minutes
- 3Vance
- 17FinneganSubstituted forMageeat 68'minutes
- 6Hamilton
- 16CaldwellBooked at 26mins
- 8CallaghanSubstituted forHollowayat 69'minutes
- 19WilsonSubstituted forMcCarronat 69'minutes
- 9McGuinnessSubstituted forBeattieat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nelson
- 7McCarron
- 10McDaniel
- 11McGuinness
- 12Turner
- 13McKimm
- 14Wade
- 15Holloway
- 20Andrews
- 21Beattie
- 22Magee
- 23Woods
- Referee:
- Katalin Sipos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Latvia Women 1, Northern Ireland Women 3.
Goal!
Own Goal by Enija Vaivode, Latvia Women. Latvia Women 1, Northern Ireland Women 3.
Post update
Caragh Hamilton (Northern Ireland Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kirsty McGuinness.
Post update
Attempt saved. Karlina Miksone (Latvia Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Viktorija Zaicikova (Latvia Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Olga Sevcova with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kirsty McGuinness (Northern Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Northern Ireland Women. Conceded by Sandra Voitane.
Goal!
Own Goal by Arta Lubina, Latvia Women. Latvia Women 1, Northern Ireland Women 2.
Post update
Corner, Northern Ireland Women. Conceded by Anastasija Rocane.
Post update
Demi Vance (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Olga Sevcova (Latvia Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland Women. Kerry Beattie replaces Caitlin McGuinness.
Booking
Karlina Miksone (Latvia Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nadene Caldwell (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Karlina Miksone (Latvia Women).
Post update
Foul by Kirsty McGuinness (Northern Ireland Women).
Post update
Karlina Miksone (Latvia Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rebecca Holloway (Northern Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Demi Vance with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Northern Ireland Women. Conceded by Karlina Miksone.