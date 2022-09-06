Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Northern Ireland scored two late goals to beat minnows Latvia 3-1 in a low-key end to their World Cup qualification campaign in Jurmala.

The Latvians, ranked 122nd in the world, took the lead against the run of play when Anastasija Rocane's powered a header home to capitalise on Demi Vance's mistimed jump on 27 minutes.

Vance redeemed herself with a crucial role in Northern Ireland's equaliser 10 minutes later when her dangerous corner was spilled into her own net by home goalkeeper Enija-Anna Vaivode.

Marissa Callaghan struck the crossbar as Kenny Shiels' side pressed for a winner, which came when Arta Luize Lubina touched the ball into her own net with two minutes to play before Caragh Hamilton clinched the win with a late goal.

Northern Ireland could not progress to the World Cup finals and were locked into a third place finish behind Euro 2022 winners England and Austria, however the win secured a record points tally of 19 in World Cup qualifying.

The match was Northern Ireland's final competitive outing for 12 months until the start of Euro 2025 qualifying and Shiels' side will have to count on friendlies to keep momentum up from a maiden appearance at a major tournament at Euro 2022 this summer.

