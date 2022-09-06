Close menu
Women's World Cup Qualifying - Group D
LatviaLatvia1Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland3

Women's World Cup qualifiers: NI struggle past lowly Latvia in final match

By Andy GrayBBC Sport NI

Northern Ireland equalise through Enija-Anna Vaivode 's own goal

Northern Ireland scored two late goals to beat minnows Latvia 3-1 in a low-key end to their World Cup qualification campaign in Jurmala.

The Latvians, ranked 122nd in the world, took the lead against the run of play when Anastasija Rocane's powered a header home to capitalise on Demi Vance's mistimed jump on 27 minutes.

Vance redeemed herself with a crucial role in Northern Ireland's equaliser 10 minutes later when her dangerous corner was spilled into her own net by home goalkeeper Enija-Anna Vaivode.

Marissa Callaghan struck the crossbar as Kenny Shiels' side pressed for a winner, which came when Arta Luize Lubina touched the ball into her own net with two minutes to play before Caragh Hamilton clinched the win with a late goal.

Northern Ireland could not progress to the World Cup finals and were locked into a third place finish behind Euro 2022 winners England and Austria, however the win secured a record points tally of 19 in World Cup qualifying.

The match was Northern Ireland's final competitive outing for 12 months until the start of Euro 2025 qualifying and Shiels' side will have to count on friendlies to keep momentum up from a maiden appearance at a major tournament at Euro 2022 this summer.

Line-ups

Latvia

Formation 3-5-2

  • 23Vaivode
  • 13Voitane
  • 6Lubina
  • 10Rocane
  • 9Poluhovica
  • 16Gornela
  • 20SmirnovaSubstituted forZaicikovaat 54'minutes
  • 19MiksoneBooked at 79mins
  • 5Treimane
  • 18DanilovaSubstituted forFedotovaat 54'minutes
  • 14Sevcova

Substitutes

  • 1Nesterova
  • 2Garanca
  • 3Lodzina
  • 4Vitmore
  • 7Zacmane
  • 8Zaicikova
  • 11Fedotova
  • 12Sklemenova
  • 15Freidenfelde
  • 17Senberga
  • 21Druvina

Northern Ireland

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Burns
  • 2McKenna
  • 4Robson
  • 18MasonSubstituted forMcGuinnessat 69'minutes
  • 3Vance
  • 17FinneganSubstituted forMageeat 68'minutes
  • 6Hamilton
  • 16CaldwellBooked at 26mins
  • 8CallaghanSubstituted forHollowayat 69'minutes
  • 19WilsonSubstituted forMcCarronat 69'minutes
  • 9McGuinnessSubstituted forBeattieat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nelson
  • 7McCarron
  • 10McDaniel
  • 11McGuinness
  • 12Turner
  • 13McKimm
  • 14Wade
  • 15Holloway
  • 20Andrews
  • 21Beattie
  • 22Magee
  • 23Woods
Referee:
Katalin Sipos

Match Stats

Home TeamLatviaAway TeamNorthern Ireland
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away13
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Latvia Women 1, Northern Ireland Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Latvia Women 1, Northern Ireland Women 3.

  3. Goal!

    Own Goal by Enija Vaivode, Latvia Women. Latvia Women 1, Northern Ireland Women 3.

  4. Post update

    Caragh Hamilton (Northern Ireland Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kirsty McGuinness.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karlina Miksone (Latvia Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Viktorija Zaicikova (Latvia Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Olga Sevcova with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kirsty McGuinness (Northern Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Northern Ireland Women. Conceded by Sandra Voitane.

  9. Goal!

    Own Goal by Arta Lubina, Latvia Women. Latvia Women 1, Northern Ireland Women 2.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Northern Ireland Women. Conceded by Anastasija Rocane.

  11. Post update

    Demi Vance (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Olga Sevcova (Latvia Women).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland Women. Kerry Beattie replaces Caitlin McGuinness.

  14. Booking

    Karlina Miksone (Latvia Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Nadene Caldwell (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Karlina Miksone (Latvia Women).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty McGuinness (Northern Ireland Women).

  18. Post update

    Karlina Miksone (Latvia Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rebecca Holloway (Northern Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Demi Vance with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Northern Ireland Women. Conceded by Karlina Miksone.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 6th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden86202722520
2R. of Ireland84312542115
3Finland8323147711
4Slovakia82339819
5Georgia8008054-540

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain77004804821
2Scotland74121613313
3Ukraine73131215-310
4Hungary8305191909
5Faroe Islands7007250-480

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland76012522318
2Netherlands75203032717
3Czech Republic8233181089
4Belarus8224719-128
5Cyprus8017248-461

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England99007007027
2Austria96124073319
3Northern Ireland1061336162019
4Luxembourg9306935-269
5North Macedonia92071052-426
6Latvia10109863-553

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark88004023824
2Bos-Herze8323816-811
3Montenegro8314915-610
4Azerbaijan8215415-117
5Malta8125417-135
6Football Union of Russia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway98104224025
2Belgium96124974219
3Poland95222191217
4Albania93151425-1110
5Kosovo9216828-207
6Armenia9009164-630

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy98013823624
2Switzerland97112942522
3Romania96122191219
4Croatia10226518-138
5Lithuania10136734-276
6Moldova9018134-331

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013953424
2Portugal96122291319
3Serbia960324141018
4Turkey9315922-1310
5Israel9306723-169
6Bulgaria9009129-280

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France99004934627
2Wales96122251719
3Slovenia95222161517
4Greece94141123-1213
5Estonia10208743-366
6Kazakhstan100010434-300
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

