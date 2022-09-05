McKenna strike gives NI victory over Luxembourg

2023 Women's World Cup qualifier - Latvia v Northern Ireland Venue: Sloka Stadium, Jurmala Date: Tuesday, 6 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayer

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has hinted he will give opportunities to younger players in Tuesday's final World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

Shiels said he needed to balance winning the game with his desire to "develop a team for the future".

Northern Ireland cannot qualify for the World Cup but can set a record points tally for a qualifying campaign.

Kirsty McGuinness and Rebecca McKenna are doubts while Reading winger Lauren Wade remains out with an ankle injury.

Wade, 28, missed Friday's 2-1 win over Luxembourg and Shiels said Cliftonville winger McGuinness has "a bit of a niggle" in her leg while McKenna, who scored the winning goal in Luxembourg, hurt her ankle in training.

Latvia are bottom of Group D with one victory in nine matches and Northern Ireland won the reverse fixture 4-0 at Windsor Park last September.

With several experienced players missing or doubtful for Tuesday's game, which will be NI's last competitive match for 12 months, Shiels added "it is an opportune moment for the younger players".

"We are trying to drip-feed them in and I am trying to measure the opportunities that might be available for some players now," the 66-year-old said.

"We obviously want to win the game and we don't want to put too much inexperience into the starting XI but needs must, we need to develop a team for the future and the younger girls need to have some experience on the first-team pitch."

Victory for Northern Ireland would not only represent their best-ever qualifying campaign, which comes just months after a maiden major tournament appearance at Euro 2022, but would boost their co-efficient ranking for future qualification draws.

"The emphasis on winning is very high. The important thing is to keep climbing up the co-efficient," Shiels added.

"It is important that we try and win this match, so I have to cater for winning the match and I have to cater for the development of young players.

"It would be very remiss of me if I went with the full experienced team. We have players missing that restricts that as well but that will enhance the opportunities for younger ones."