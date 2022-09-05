Last updated on .From the section Football

The Republic drew 1-1 with Slovakia when the sides met in November

2023 Women's World Cup qualifiers - Slovakia v Republic of Ireland Venue: NTC Senec, Slovakia Date: Tuesday, 6 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says her side won't underestimate Slovakia in Tuesday's final World Cup qualifier in Senec.

Pauw's team have booked a play-off spot but can skip the first round as one of the top three qualifiers if they win.

The Republic are without the suspended Jamie Finn and injured trio Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn and Niamh Fahey.

"Confident," Pauw said when asked about the Republic's chances.

"We don't underestimate Slovakia. They are a very good footballing team and they have a good sense of positional play.

"They have the skills to execute well in a small space. You could say there are a lot of street footballers, so very mobile and know exactly what to do on that pitch."

Lily Agg scored a historic winner as the Republic secured second place in Group A with victory over Finland at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday.

The convoluted play-off system is split into two rounds, with the three best second-place finishers advancing straight to the second round of play-offs.

Victory over Slovakia would promote the Irish into the top three places and the second round of play-offs, meaning their World Cup destiny is still in their own hands.

However, Slovakia have shown they are no pushovers and drew with the Republic in November. They also battled to a point against Euro 2022 finalists Finland and lost by a solitary goal to group winners Sweden.

"Of course, we have had a huge emotional explosion on Thursday," Pauw said about the victory over Finland.

"The biggest thing is to get your emotions on the ground and load yourself up for another fight.

"There is no game won without a fight, and that is the biggest task. We also have to realise that we are missing a few players so we need to find a few solutions.

"They are dangerous. They drew against Finland and against us and only had small losses against Sweden, so we are fully prepared."