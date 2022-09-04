Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Rangers Supporters Association have called for a meeting with Ibrox chairman Douglas Park and the board as they raised concerns over the club's spending this summer (Daily Record) external-link .

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull says the current squad can emulate the team who defeated Barcelona in the Champions League group stage 10 years ago (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Real Madrid's Rodrygo has warned Celtic it doesn't matter if manager Carlo Ancelotti rotates his squad for tomorrow's Champions League opener because they are so powerful in every position (The Times) external-link .

Former Rangers defender Ronald de Boer says Calvin Bassey is now "undroppable" for Ajax ahead of his reunion with the Ibrox side in the Champions League on Wednesday (Daily Record) external-link .

Meanwhile former Ajax defender Daley Blind says Rangers have to take credit for Bassey's development (Daily Record) external-link .

Hearts officials have registered recent signing Orestis Kiomourtzoglou with Uefa in a bid to have him available for their Europa Conference League campaign as they await approval of his UK visa. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Real Madrid legend and current director Emilio Butragueno insists they are well aware of Celtic's Champions League powderkeg atmosphere ahead of tomorrow's opening game (Herald) external-link .