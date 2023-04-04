Close menu
Premier League
LeedsLeeds United2Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1

Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Whites secure crucial comeback win over relegation rivals

By Phil DawkesBBC Sport at Elland Road

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Luis Sinisterra scores for Leeds against Nottingham Forest
Luis Sinisterra scored his third league goal of the season to help Leeds beat Forest

Leeds secured a huge victory in their quest to remain in the Premier League as goals from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra saw them come from behind to beat relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and move out of the bottom three.

In a tense but largely one-sided 'six-pointer' at Elland Road, Orel Mangala gave the visitors the lead with just their fifth away goal of the season - a neat low finish from the edge of the box after a ruthless counter.

But Leeds responded in style, with Harrison following up to fire in after Keylor Navas could only limply palm Marc Roca's shot from range.

After near-relentless Leeds pressure, Luis Sinisterra seized his moment in first-half injury time, cutting inside from the left and onto his right foot for a superb curled finish into the bottom corner.

It took Javi Gracia's side to 29 points and up to 13th - far from out the woods yet, but with renewed confidence and a strengthened platform on which to build.

Defeat for Forest plunged them further into trouble and ramped up the pressure on boss Steve Cooper. They are now winless in eight games and above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

With another relegation-threatened side in Crystal Palace visiting Elland Road on Sunday, this was always going to be a defining week for Leeds' season.

Their fixture list is heavily loaded with less appetising opponents in May - on paper at least - and so it was felt they must make hay in this month's five games.

This was a fine start and continued the impressive work done by Gracia since he succeeded Jesse Marsch as manager in February. He has now taken 10 points from his six games in charge.

The Spaniard is something of a chameleon in his managerial approach, adapting his tactics to the surroundings.

Having set up Leeds to contain and counter-attack without a recognised striker at Arsenal on Saturday, he unleashed more of his attacking arsenal here - understandably looking to take the game to a rival who had earned just six points on the road this season, scoring only four goals in the process.

Patrick Bamford started and proved a menace with his clever running and stubborn hold-up play. He could have scored a couple himself, pulling one glaring chance wide after a defensive mix-up.

But it was Harrison and Sinisterra either side of him who were the real stars. The close control and dribbling skills of both gave Forest all manner of trouble. They too could have added more goals to make it far more comfortable in the closing stretch for the hosts.

Behind them, Roca was superb in midfield with both his disruption of Forest and his distribution to get the home side on the front foot.

The victory, regardless of the scoreline, was fully deserved.

Forest came into the game off the back of seven winless league games, their last victory coming at home to Leeds two months ago - a result that ultimately cost Marsch his job as Whites boss.

If rumours are to be believed, this return fixture could cost another manager his job, with Cooper at risk in the face of some seriously faltering form.

That Forest win over Leeds at the City Ground left them 13th, six points above the bottom three on 24 points. Yet they have earned only three points since.

They had the perfect platform here to ease their plight, courtesy of Mangala's fine 12th-minute finish - a goal coming after an opening in which they had looked slick on the break.

But having taken the lead, they retreated into their shell and it cost them.

They threw on every creative and attacking player from the bench and fed off Leeds' anxiety in a tense finale, but never properly tested Illan Meslier.

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 5Koch
  • 21Struijk
  • 3Firpo
  • 28McKennie
  • 8Roca
  • 11Harrison
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forSummervilleat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23SinisterraSubstituted forRodrigoat 74'minutes
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forKristensenat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Cooper
  • 10Summerville
  • 18Gyabi
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Robles
  • 24Rutter
  • 25Kristensen
  • 29Gnonto
  • 42Greenwood

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 12Navas
  • 7N WilliamsBooked at 8mins
  • 38FelipeBooked at 84mins
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 15Toffolo
  • 5MangalaSubstituted forShelveyat 56'minutes
  • 23FreulerSubstituted forKouyatéat 64'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 28dos Santos de OliveiraSubstituted forAwoniyiat 56'minutes
  • 20JohnsonBooked at 65mins
  • 25DennisSubstituted forA Ayewat 71'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forFurtado Scarpaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 6Shelvey
  • 9Awoniyi
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Surridge
  • 21Kouyaté
  • 31Furtado Scarpa
  • 32Lodi
  • 34A Ayew
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
36,740

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home21
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 2, Nottingham Forest 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Nottingham Forest 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Rodrigo tries a through ball, but Crysencio Summerville is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

  5. Post update

    Felipe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonjo Shelvey (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Felipe (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Rasmus Kristensen replaces Patrick Bamford.

  9. Booking

    Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).

  11. Post update

    Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. André Ayew (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Rodrigo tries a through ball, but Crysencio Summerville is caught offside.

  14. Booking

    Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Crysencio Summerville.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Toffolo (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Player of the match

HarrisonJack Harrison

with an average of 8.37

Leeds United

  1. Squad number11Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    8.37

  2. Squad number23Player nameSinisterra
    Average rating

    8.03

  3. Squad number8Player nameRoca
    Average rating

    7.72

  4. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    7.54

  5. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    7.48

  6. Squad number28Player nameMcKennie
    Average rating

    7.48

  7. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    7.47

  8. Squad number10Player nameSummerville
    Average rating

    7.37

  9. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    7.34

  10. Squad number7Player nameAaronson
    Average rating

    7.08

  11. Squad number25Player nameKristensen
    Average rating

    7.04

  12. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    7.02

  13. Squad number9Player nameBamford
    Average rating

    6.71

  14. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    6.60

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    4.50

  2. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    4.35

  3. Squad number12Player nameNavas
    Average rating

    4.28

  4. Squad number15Player nameToffolo
    Average rating

    4.22

  5. Squad number38Player nameFelipe
    Average rating

    4.21

  6. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    4.15

  7. Squad number28Player nameDanilo
    Average rating

    4.10

  8. Squad number19Player nameNiakhaté
    Average rating

    4.09

  9. Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    4.08

  10. Squad number23Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    3.98

  11. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    3.98

  12. Squad number6Player nameShelvey
    Average rating

    3.79

  13. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    3.40

  14. Squad number31Player nameGustavo Scarpa
    Average rating

    3.06

  15. Squad number21Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    2.99

  16. Squad number34Player nameA Ayew
    Average rating

    2.91

Comments

Join the conversation

297 comments

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:41

    MAJOR win for Leeds tonight, and they were absolutely worth it.
    Forest were poor.

    • Reply posted by U21558041, today at 21:50

      U21558041 replied:
      So was Bamford!

  • Comment posted by Soggy Doggy, today at 21:48

    Well done Leeds, best of luck for the rest of the season, from a blade.

    • Reply posted by bedders, today at 21:51

      bedders replied:
      Cheers fellow yorkie, hope we play u next season

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 21:47

    Massive, massive win for Leeds. As a neutral I'd rather see both these teams stay up though. The league needs the big clubs in it.

    Off topic, but nowhere else to put it. Hats off to the BBC writer Herbie Sykes, his outstanding article on Gianluigi Lentini is one of the best pieces of sports journalism I've read on the BBC for a long time. More of those please, less of McNulty's hatchet jobs.

    • Reply posted by bedders, today at 21:49

      bedders replied:
      Fair play mate

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:44

    Simply put, a game we HAD to win.
    Leeds were a bit wasteful, we should've beat Forest by more.
    Forest long balling it, looked rubbish.

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 21:53

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      Had they bought forward with proven ability in front of goal, that wouldn't be an issue, Rutter maybe should be remoulded into something else

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:44

    From third bottom to 13th place with a win just shows how tight this Premier League relegation battle is. Makes great entertainment for the neutral!!🙂👍🏻

    • Reply posted by Ace Rimmer, today at 21:49

      Ace Rimmer replied:
      It does indeed. I reckon a gap will be formed after the next few games. Some teams just can't get a result.

  • Comment posted by asif, today at 21:44

    We smashed the florists now all you lovely leeds fans smash a like on here just to prove we have the best and most loyal fans in the world.. big shout out to jack and wow rocca you were majestic… leeds leeds leeds

    • Reply posted by bedders, today at 21:47

      bedders replied:
      Roca motm

  • Comment posted by ade-m-c, today at 21:45

    Javi is doing well with the squad. Sini back, Gnonto & Wober to return soon - looking good.

    • Reply posted by Griffoss, today at 22:17

      Griffoss replied:
      And the way Roca is playing it will keep Tyler out of starting 11, well done him

  • Comment posted by Yorkshire Ambassador, today at 21:41

    Great result, well done Leeds.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      You needed that result big time

  • Comment posted by white rose on the frontier, today at 21:47

    Like the game in Nottingham, Leeds so dominant and should have won both games by comfortable margins. But, its Leeds and they just don't. Ridiculous that they can't finish off poorer teams. Jack Harrison was outstanding but finishing was terrible.

    • Reply posted by okokok, today at 22:02

      okokok replied:
      I agree. We create chances but don't convert enough of them.

  • Comment posted by Juicybisc, today at 21:50

    A Leeds fan for over 56 years (Do I get a medal?) First match I saw was when we beat Leicester at Elland Road...Gordon Banks was in goal for them. After tonight my nerves are still frayed! MOT!

    • Reply posted by KevinD, today at 21:54

      KevinD replied:
      Nobody cares.

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 21:44

    Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds great three points.

  • Comment posted by bedders, today at 21:48

    Roca, not been convinced since joining us, showed flashes previously but tonight he owned that midfield motm
    Mot

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 22:04

      Des G Runtled replied:
      Took on more responsibility tonight, good to see, Leeds will need plenty of options in the run in

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 21:43

    Great 3 points and for a change the other results went our way too.

  • Comment posted by Anton Bardovitch, today at 21:44

    Leeds have enough to stay up, just 😀

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 21:47

      Bigpad replied:
      More than "just", mate

  • Comment posted by bedders, today at 21:45

    Merry Xmas.....feels like that. Phew what a result...Gracia take a bow, yes long way to go but at long last, breathing space.
    Mot

  • Comment posted by Gthman, today at 21:43

    Great win from the men in white

  • Comment posted by Charles G, today at 21:43

    One hell of a relegation battle is unfolding.

  • Comment posted by woke labour - always offended, today at 21:47

    Leeds bossed it great game, forest are poor tbh

    • Reply posted by London girl, today at 21:52

      London girl replied:
      that why Forest with Leicester or going down with one from Bournemouth or Southampton

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 21:42

    Yesssssssss! Get in:))

  • Comment posted by sahand , today at 21:56

    Forest fan here, Despite the result tonight still 100% behind Steve Cooper. Well done to Leeds btw.

    • Reply posted by jezza, today at 22:04

      jezza replied:
      Good luck forest on rest of season
      Think we fully deserved the win tonite overall, Harrison and Sinnisterra were immense