Close menu
Premier League
LeedsLeeds United19:45Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto
Wilfried Gnonto has scored four goals in 20 games for Leeds since joining from FC Zurich last summer

TEAM NEWS

Leeds will monitor forward Wilfried Gnonto and defender Max Wober, who missed the defeat at Arsenal with respective ankle and thigh injuries.

Tyler Adams (hamstring), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (leg) remain on the sidelines.

Nottingham Forest forward Andre Ayew, who was an unused substitute in the weekend draw with Wolves, could return after a knee injury.

Serge Aurier and Gustavo Scarpa, who missed that game, will be assessed.

Striker Chris Wood is out for the season with a thigh injury.

• Leeds' last three matches have seen an average of five goals a game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leeds have won just two of their last 16 league games against Nottingham Forest (D6, L8), with both victories coming in 2017.
  • Forest have drawn their last three away league games against Leeds, while their last Premier League win at Elland Road was a 3-1 victory on 8 April 1996.
  • This is the first time Leeds have hosted Forest in the Premier League since 1999.

Leeds United

  • Leeds' last three matches have seen an average of five goals a game.
  • They have kept just one clean sheet in their past 11 games in all competitions, conceding eight goals in their last three top-flight matches.
  • Leeds have already lost at home to a promoted side (Fulham) in the Premier League this season.
  • Javier Gracia could become the first Leeds manager to remain unbeaten in his first three home top-flight games since Allan Clarke in 1980.
  • Jack Harrison has been involved in each of Leeds United's last four Premier League goals at Elland Road, with a goal and three assists

Nottingham Forest

  • Since beating Leeds in February, Nottingham Forest have been winless in seven league matches (D3, L4).
  • They could lose their fourth consecutive away game in the Premier League, and their fifth in all competitions.
  • Forest have earned a joint-division-low six away points this season and their tally of four away goals is the lowest in the Premier League.
  • Jonjo Shelvey has scored four goals in six league appearances against Leeds United, the most he's netted against another team in his league career.

My Leeds United line-up

Predict Leeds' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Nottingham Forest line-up

Predict Nottingham Forest's starting line-up for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal29233370274372
2Man City28204471264564
3Newcastle271311341192250
4Man Utd2715574137450
5Tottenham28154952401249
6Brighton26127749341543
7Brentford28101354637943
8Liverpool27126948331542
9Aston Villa28125113739-241
10Fulham28116113939039
11Chelsea28108102930-138
12Crystal Palace2979132439-1530
13Wolves2977152342-1928
14West Ham2776142534-927
15Nottm Forest2869132350-2727
16Bournemouth2876152755-2827
17Leeds2868143648-1226
18Everton2868142240-1826
19Leicester2874173949-1025
20Southampton2965182347-2423
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport