Barkley came off the bench to score Chelsea's winner against relegated Watford on the final day of last season

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has signed for French club Nice on a free transfer after leaving the Blues by mutual consent earlier this week.

The 28-year-old, who has 33 England caps but has not played for his country since 2019, was unveiled before Nice's Ligue 1 match against Monaco on Sunday.

Barkley joined Chelsea from Everton for £15m in 2018 but did not feature for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

He played 232 Premier League games for Chelsea, Aston Villa and Everton.

Barkley joins Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal loanee Nicolas Pepe and former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in having moved to the French Riviera this summer.