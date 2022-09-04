Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Swansea wing Katy Hosford celebrates the opening goal

Swansea City got their title defence off to a winning start with victory over last season's runners-up, Cardiff Met.

A record number of fans for a women's domestic game in Wales came out to see the ladies team play at the Swansea.com Stadium for the first time.

There were treated to two quality goals from Katy Hosford and Stacey John-Davies either side of the half.

Swansea usually play their home games at Llandarcy Academy of Sport.

It was a big occasion for both sides and seemed fitting the players emerged onto the pitch to Beyonce's 'Run The World (Girls)' with the women's game enjoying a surge in popularity after the summer's Euros and Wales on the brink of reaching the World Cup play-offs.

A record-breaking 1,426 fans were in attendance having been given free admission to see the top two sides from last season go head-to-head on the opening weekend.

In an even first-half, Archers skipper Steph Turner looked to have slotted home the opener, but an offside flag saw celebrations cut short.

Swans broke immediately on the counter, with last season's top scorer John-Davies finding herself in a one-on-one with Amelia Forkings, but her lob floated over the bar.

Swans' new signing Monet Legall also looked lively, and came close to scoring from a quick John-Davies throw, but her volley sailed across the face of goal.

The breakthrough came shortly before half-time as Met struggled to clear their lines. Hosford cut inside before unleashing a powerful strike into the top corner which left Forkings with no chance.

The crowd was more than double the previous record for a women's domestic game in Wales

Swansea continued to press after the break with Forkings by far the busier of the two keepers, and John-Davies opened her account for the season in spectacular style.

She dribbled the ball from the half-way line before pulling away from two defenders and producing an incredible chip over the keeper into the top corner.

Met had a chance to come back into the game as Amy Long found herself in space in the box, but her shot was straight at Claire Skinner.

Swans threatened to add a third as the rain came in, new signing Lucy Finch coming the closest, her header forcing a fine save.

But on a day of club history and record-breaking crowds, Swansea fittingly came away with the win as they begin their bid for a fourth successive title.

Elsewhere, there were three other games on the opening weekend of the Adran Premier.

Cardiff City began their season with a 2-0 win at home to Pontypridd United.

Barry Town were 3-1 winners at The New Saints, while Abergavenny marked their return to the top-flight with a 2-1 defeat at home to Aberystwyth Town.