Sasa Kalajdzic felt pain in the first half of his debut against Southampton on Saturday

Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a knee ligament injury during his debut for the club in Saturday's 1-0 win over Southampton,

The Austrian, 25, who signed from German club Stuttgart for £15m on Wednesday, came off at half-time

The club say scans showed an anterior cruciate ligament injury and he will see a knee specialist on Monday.

"We now need to support Sasa in his recovery and further updates will follow," they said.

Meanwhile, Wolves said Mexican striker Raul Jimenez missed the Saints game after feeling a pain in his groin in the warm-up.

"It was felt that his body needed a few more days to recover after he felt a pain in his groin during the warm up and we did not want to put him at increased risk of injury," they said.

Jimenez, who missed the first two games of the season, suffered a knee injury in pre-season and is "still building his resilience and his ability to recover quickly during periods of match congestion".

Wolves secured a first win of the season at Molineux thanks to Daniel Podence's goal in first-half stoppage time.