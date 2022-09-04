Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fiona Brown says support from club and country persuaded her to carry on

Fiona Brown admits she had thoughts of retiring before recovering from her fourth bout of serious surgery in 10 years to win her 41st Scotland cap.

The 27-year-old forward thinks Swedish champions Rosengard stood by her in a way few other clubs would match.

And she praised Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa for his constant encouragement too.

"This time was the fourth surgery, so it hit me much harder this time than previously," Brown told BBC Scotland.

"To be completely honest, I was done. I didn't think I could do it again."

Brown, previously of Celtic, Glasgow City and Eskilstuna United, suffered her first cruciate ligament injury in 2012 and her latest a year ago.

"I knew what it entailed and I'd worked so hard to many times to get back and build up my level and it felt that, every time I got to a good level, I was hit back down again," she told Sportsound.

"Physically, I always knew my body would be able to cope, but mentally - that's the hardest part of all."

Rosengard, who currently lead the 2022 Damallsvenskan by five points, offered her a contract extension as she continued her recovery in November.

"My club were outstanding from top to bottom," Brown said. "I had a call from the chief executive the day after it happened and she made it clear they would support me all the way.

"In elite football, I don't think there's a lot of clubs who would probably have been as good as the people were in mine."

Brown is back in the Scotland fold, coming on as a substitute as they lost 2-1 to a late goal in Friday's friendly away to Netherlands, and is hoping to be involved again in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier away to Faroe Islands.

"It was really special to be back in the blue - it's been worth it 100%," she added. "I'm just really grateful that I did it and that I had a club supporting me and Pedro's been great the whole way through, checking in and making sure I'm doing okay.

"Without that, I honestly wouldn't be playing."