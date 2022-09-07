Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Cody Drameh (left) was one of the players booked in the incident that led to both teams being fined

Leeds and Barnsley have been fined by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in last month's Carabao Cup tie.

A foul by Barnsley's Liam Kitching on Cody Drameh saw players from both teams involved in a heated confrontation in the 67th minute.

Leeds have been fined £25,000, while the Tykes have been fined £7,500.

The Premier League side won the game 3-1 and face Wolves in the next round.

Meanwhile, Championship sides Middlesbrough and Swansea City have also been fined £5,000 for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The fine relates to their league meeting at the Riverside on 27 August, the hosts winning the match 2-1.