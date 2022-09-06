Wales' football journey continues on BBC with new deal for women's games

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and BBC Cymru Wales have agreed a new deal which secures the rights to broadcast Wales's international women's football games for the next five years.

Wales' qualification games will be shown on the BBC until at least 2027.

That includes the remainder of their World Cup qualifying campaign and any possible play-off matches.

"I'm incredibly pleased that we've signed this deal," Rhuanedd Richards, the director of BBC Cymru Wales said.

"I know audiences will be delighted that they can continue to follow the team, free to air on the BBC for the next five years. Our commitment to reflect women's sport is unwavering and we're looking forward to building on the success of our coverage of the World Cup qualifiers."

The terms of the new deal mean the BBC will show the remaining qualifying games for the Fifa World Cup finals, hosted in Australia and New Zealand, the next European Championship campaign, as well as the 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The deal was announced on the day of Wales's final qualifying match at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, where Gemma Grainger's team will take on Slovenia in front of a record crowd.

A win or a draw will guarantee a place for Wales in the play-offs for the World Cup finals for the first time.

Wales need a point against Slovenia in Cardiff on Tuesday to book a World Cup play-off place for the first time

On the announcement, Wales captain Sophie Ingle said: "It's been amazing to see the impact that media coverage has had and can continue to have on our game.

"Tonight we will have a record crowd in attendance and thanks to BBC Cymru Wales we'll also have many more watching from home too. The support from the Red Wall truly drives us."

Head of women's and girls' football at the FAW, Lowri Roberts, said: "Visibility and awareness is a crucial pillar in Our Wales: For Her, the FAW's women's and girls football strategy.

"The platform that BBC Cymru Wales provides our national team ensures that children across the nation will be inspired to play, support and even pursue a career in the game."

In a separate deal, the BBC has also secured the radio rights for all Wales's international men and women's games as well as club football for the next four years.