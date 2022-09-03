Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Old Firm, Ancelotti, Ajax, Jota, Hearts, Hibernian
Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst now has a decision to make on his first-choice goalkeeper after raising doubts over Jon McLaughlin in Saturday's 4-0 derby defeat to Celtic. (Scottish Daily Express)
Carlo Ancelotti has lauded Ange Postecoglou's "intense" Celtic as his Real Madrid side prepare to travel to Glasgow for their Champions League group-stage opener. (Scottish Sun)
Meanwhile, Ajax warmed up for their Champions League encounter with Rangers by thrashing Cambuur 4-0, with ex-Ibrox defender Calvin Bassey grabbing an assist. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers manager Van Bronckhorst accused his players of not being ready for Celtic his side's Old Firm loss. (Daily Record)
But the Dutchman insists his Rangers players need to take the defeat on the chin with their Champions League group-stage opener on the horizon. (Glasgow Times)
Celtic winger Jota says he is "living the dream" after playing an integral role in Saturday's derby success. (Scottish Sun)
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson insists his side will get their spark back after falling to defeat at Livingston on Saturday. (Daily Record)
Hibernian assistant manager Jamie McAllister revealed he virtually had to stop boss Lee Johnson from making a premature return to work after undergoing emergency surgery. (Edinburgh News)
Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton revelled in his former side's "absolute mauling" of Rangers on Saturday. (Daily Record)
Pictures have emerged of Rangers players James Sands and Malik Tillman dining out with international team-mate Cameron Carter-Vickers in the hours after Saturday's Old Firm derby. (Scottish Sun)
Istanbul Basaksehir warmed up for their Conference League trip to Hearts by going top of the Turkish Super Lig. (Daily Record)