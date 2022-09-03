Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst now has a decision to make on his first-choice goalkeeper after raising doubts over Jon McLaughlin in Saturday's 4-0 derby defeat to Celtic. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Carlo Ancelotti has lauded Ange Postecoglou's "intense" Celtic as his Real Madrid side prepare to travel to Glasgow for their Champions League group-stage opener. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Ajax warmed up for their Champions League encounter with Rangers by thrashing Cambuur 4-0, with ex-Ibrox defender Calvin Bassey grabbing an assist. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Van Bronckhorst accused his players of not being ready for Celtic his side's Old Firm loss. (Daily Record) external-link

But the Dutchman insists his Rangers players need to take the defeat on the chin with their Champions League group-stage opener on the horizon. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Celtic winger Jota says he is "living the dream" after playing an integral role in Saturday's derby success. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson insists his side will get their spark back after falling to defeat at Livingston on Saturday. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian assistant manager Jamie McAllister revealed he virtually had to stop boss Lee Johnson from making a premature return to work after undergoing emergency surgery. (Edinburgh News) external-link

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton revelled in his former side's "absolute mauling" of Rangers on Saturday. (Daily Record) external-link

Pictures have emerged of Rangers players James Sands and Malik Tillman dining out with international team-mate Cameron Carter-Vickers in the hours after Saturday's Old Firm derby. (Scottish Sun) external-link