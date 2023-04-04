Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joe Willock scored the opening goal in Newcastle's 2-0 win against Manchester United at the weekend but was taken off with six minutes to go

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will assess forward Gianluca Scamacca, who has a knee injury.

The Hammers may also need to monitor defender Nayef Aguerd, who has been nursing a niggling hip problem, though he completed Sunday's win against Southampton, scoring the only goal.

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock is a doubt after being withdrawn in the win against Manchester United because of a hamstring issue.

Miguel Almiron and Emil Krafth remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

It is so tight at the bottom that one win makes a massive difference - look at West Ham, who were second bottom before they beat Southampton on Sunday.

If the Hammers had lost, then there's a good chance David Moyes would have been sacked but they just about got over the line. Newcastle are a much better team than the Saints are, though, and I am really impressed with the way they are playing at the moment.

The fact they can bring Callum Wilson off the bench shows the quality of their squad and having him and Alexander Isak fighting for their place up front is bringing the best out of them.

I can see this being a tight affair but will West Ham score? I am going to say no, they won't. I don't see them taking the game to Newcastle, so there might be a few grumbles from the home fans if they do lose this one.

Prediction: 0-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v A Town Called Malice star Jack Rowan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are unbeaten in their last three top-flight games against Newcastle, though the last two have ended level.

The Magpies have won 10 Premier League away matches against West Ham - the only side they have a better record against is Tottenham (11 victories).

Since winning 3-0 and 2-0 against Newcastle four seasons ago, the Londoners have conceded in seven successive league fixtures against the Magpies, winning just once.

West Ham

The Hammers have claimed six of their seven league wins this season at home and are unbeaten in their last five top-flight fixtures at the London Stadium (W3, D2).

They have kept three clean sheets in those five home games, as many as they had in their previous 16 top-flight matches in east London.

David Moyes has won just one of his last eight Premier League home fixtures against Newcastle (D3, L4), having won five of his first six such matches.

Danny Ings can become the third player to score Premier League goals against Newcastle with four different clubs, emulating Robbie Keane and Peter Crouch.

Newcastle

Eddie Howe's team are vying to win four consecutive top-flight fixtures for the second time this season, having also done so in a six-match streak between October and December.

The Magpies have scored exactly two goals in each of their last three league games, having failed to net more than once in any of the previous eight top-flight matches.

Callum Wilson has scored 10 goals in 12 Premier League appearances against West Ham, more than against any other side. His first goals in the competition came when he scored a hat-trick at Upton Park for Bournemouth in 2015.

Alexander Isak has scored three goals in three away Premier League starts for Newcastle.

