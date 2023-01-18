Close menu
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1Man UtdManchester United1

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Michael Olise scores late equaliser as United miss chance to go second

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Michael Olise
Michael Olise has scored two goals for Crystal Palace this season - both in the last minute of Premier League matches after he scored a late winner in the 2-1 victory against West Ham in November

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise scored a stunning last-minute free-kick to deny Manchester United a victory that would have taken them second in the Premier League.

United were on course for their 10th successive victory after Bruno Fernandes scored just before half-time when he finished well following Christian Eriksen's pull-back.

But Olise struck in dramatic style with a brilliant curling free-kick to ensure a point apiece.

The draw does take United above Newcastle into third but keeps them behind rivals Manchester City, who play at home to Tottenham on Thursday.

Palace again show fighting spirit

For Palace it ends a run of three successive defeats in all competitions and Patrick Vieira's side will feel they got a deserved point.

United goalkeeper David de Gea had produced a wonderful save to tip Odsonne Edouard's powerful strike on to the crossbar when it was goalless, two minutes before Fernandes struck.

De Gea also made another fine stop in the 75th minute, punching away Marc Guehi's header.

But the Spaniard was finally beaten in injury time with Olise's brilliant 25-yard free-kick going in off the underside of the crossbar as Palace again showed their fighting spirit.

The Eagles have now secured 13 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, only Tottenham Hotspur with 14 have recovered more.

"It feels like a win because we are happy with not losing the game," said Vieira.

"It was tough. Important not to concede the second goal and to stay strong in the second half. We built the momentum and belief and we got rewarded with Michael's free-kick.

"We wanted to have the ball and possession but we couldn't because of Manchester United's quality. We showed discipline and not conceding that second goal was important. We believed and then came the free-kick."

Erik ten Hag handed a Manchester United debut to Dutch striker Wout Weghorst following his loan move from Burnley earlier this month, but the closest he came to scoring was when he looped a header on to the roof of the net.

United, who have not won the Premier League since 2012-13, are now eight points behind leaders Arsenal, with the Gunners having a game in hand, and the two teams meet at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

However, United will be without key defensive midfielder Casemiro as he will be serving a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the league season following a late challenge on Wilfried Zaha in the 80th minute.

United now with only one loss in 20 matches

The disappointment was clear for Ten Hag, although there will still be plenty of positives to take for the Dutchman.

Ten Hag was in the stands watching at Selhurst Park for United's last game of the 2021-22 season in May when, in Ralf Rangnick's final match as interim manager, the Eagles won 1-0.

That result saw United finish sixth in the Premier League, 35 points behind champions Manchester City, and they only just scraped into the Europa League.

Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes' goal was his fourth in the Premier League this season

But United have improved vastly since then and, following the 6-3 humiliating defeat at City on 2 October, they have now only lost once in 20 matches in all competitions.

Nevertheless, with the manner of the late equaliser, United's fans, players and coaching staff will be annoyed at letting the win slip away.

"When you're winning with two minutes to go, we dropped two points," said Ten Hag.

"You don't expect to drop points. We have to invest more to get that second goal and then not be in that situation that a lucky moment costs you two points.

"We were 1-0 up. In the second half we had a lot of space to kill them and go for the second. I never saw we really went for the second goal.

"I have to criticise my team. Go for the second."

Player of the match

OliseMichael Olise

with an average of 7.75

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 17Clyne
  • 26Richards
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 28DoucouréSubstituted forSchluppat 71'minutes
  • 19HughesBooked at 77minsSubstituted forMilivojevicat 84'minutes
  • 7Olise
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forJ Ayewat 71'minutes
  • 11Zaha
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forEzeat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ward
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 15Schlupp
  • 21Johnstone
  • 44Riedewald
  • 77Ozoh

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19Varane
  • 6Li MartínezBooked at 47mins
  • 23Shaw
  • 18CasemiroBooked at 80mins
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 83'minutes
  • 21AntonySubstituted forGarnachoat 70'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 10Rashford
  • 27WeghorstSubstituted forMcTominayat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 22Heaton
  • 28Pellistri
  • 36Elanga
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
35,853

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 1. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  8. Post update

    Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic replaces Will Hughes.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Christian Eriksen.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  13. Booking

    Casemiro (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).

  15. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).

  19. Post update

    Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Booking

    Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

