Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Michael Olise has scored two goals for Crystal Palace this season - both in the last minute of Premier League matches after he scored a late winner in the 2-1 victory against West Ham in November

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise scored a stunning last-minute free-kick to deny Manchester United a victory that would have taken them second in the Premier League.

United were on course for their 10th successive victory after Bruno Fernandes scored just before half-time when he finished well following Christian Eriksen's pull-back.

But Olise struck in dramatic style with a brilliant curling free-kick to ensure a point apiece.

The draw does take United above Newcastle into third but keeps them behind rivals Manchester City, who play at home to Tottenham on Thursday.

Palace again show fighting spirit

For Palace it ends a run of three successive defeats in all competitions and Patrick Vieira's side will feel they got a deserved point.

United goalkeeper David de Gea had produced a wonderful save to tip Odsonne Edouard's powerful strike on to the crossbar when it was goalless, two minutes before Fernandes struck.

De Gea also made another fine stop in the 75th minute, punching away Marc Guehi's header.

But the Spaniard was finally beaten in injury time with Olise's brilliant 25-yard free-kick going in off the underside of the crossbar as Palace again showed their fighting spirit.

The Eagles have now secured 13 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, only Tottenham Hotspur with 14 have recovered more.

"It feels like a win because we are happy with not losing the game," said Vieira.

"It was tough. Important not to concede the second goal and to stay strong in the second half. We built the momentum and belief and we got rewarded with Michael's free-kick.

"We wanted to have the ball and possession but we couldn't because of Manchester United's quality. We showed discipline and not conceding that second goal was important. We believed and then came the free-kick."

Erik ten Hag handed a Manchester United debut to Dutch striker Wout Weghorst following his loan move from Burnley earlier this month, but the closest he came to scoring was when he looped a header on to the roof of the net.

United, who have not won the Premier League since 2012-13, are now eight points behind leaders Arsenal, with the Gunners having a game in hand, and the two teams meet at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

However, United will be without key defensive midfielder Casemiro as he will be serving a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the league season following a late challenge on Wilfried Zaha in the 80th minute.

United now with only one loss in 20 matches

The disappointment was clear for Ten Hag, although there will still be plenty of positives to take for the Dutchman.

Ten Hag was in the stands watching at Selhurst Park for United's last game of the 2021-22 season in May when, in Ralf Rangnick's final match as interim manager, the Eagles won 1-0.

That result saw United finish sixth in the Premier League, 35 points behind champions Manchester City, and they only just scraped into the Europa League.

Bruno Fernandes' goal was his fourth in the Premier League this season

But United have improved vastly since then and, following the 6-3 humiliating defeat at City on 2 October, they have now only lost once in 20 matches in all competitions.

Nevertheless, with the manner of the late equaliser, United's fans, players and coaching staff will be annoyed at letting the win slip away.

"When you're winning with two minutes to go, we dropped two points," said Ten Hag.

"You don't expect to drop points. We have to invest more to get that second goal and then not be in that situation that a lucky moment costs you two points.

"We were 1-0 up. In the second half we had a lot of space to kill them and go for the second. I never saw we really went for the second goal.

"I have to criticise my team. Go for the second."

Player of the match Olise Michael Olise with an average of 7.75 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 7.75 Squad number 19 Player name Hughes Average rating 6.83 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 6.78 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 6.75 Squad number 26 Player name Richards Average rating 6.72 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.70 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 6.52 Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 6.51 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 6.48 Squad number 17 Player name Clyne Average rating 6.42 Squad number 28 Player name Doucouré Average rating 6.40 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 6.40 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 6.14 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 6.10 Squad number 4 Player name Milivojevic Average rating 6.06 Manchester United Avg Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 6.92 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.68 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 6.29 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 6.22 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 6.03 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 6.01 Squad number 6 Player name Li Martínez Average rating 5.80 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 5.58 Squad number 27 Player name Weghorst Average rating 4.98 Squad number 49 Player name Garnacho Average rating 4.90 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 4.83 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 4.48 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 4.46 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 4.14

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Guaita 17 Clyne 26 Richards 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 28 Doucouré 19 Hughes 7 Olise 22 Édouard 11 Zaha 14 Mateta 13 Guaita

17 Clyne

26 Richards

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

28 Doucouré Substituted for Schlupp at 71' minutes

19 Hughes Booked at 77mins Substituted for Milivojevic at 84' minutes

7 Olise

22 Édouard Substituted for J Ayew at 71' minutes

11 Zaha

14 Mateta Substituted for Eze at 56' minutes Substitutes 2 Ward

4 Milivojevic

5 Tomkins

9 J Ayew

10 Eze

15 Schlupp

21 Johnstone

44 Riedewald

77 Ozoh Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 19 Varane 6 Li Martínez 23 Shaw 18 Casemiro 14 Eriksen 21 Antony 8 Bruno Fernandes 10 Rashford 27 Weghorst 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka

19 Varane

6 Li Martínez Booked at 47mins

23 Shaw

18 Casemiro Booked at 80mins

14 Eriksen Substituted for Fred at 83' minutes

21 Antony Substituted for Garnacho at 70' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes

10 Rashford

27 Weghorst Substituted for McTominay at 69' minutes Substitutes 2 Lindelöf

5 Maguire

12 Malacia

17 Fred

22 Heaton

28 Pellistri

36 Elanga

39 McTominay

49 Garnacho Referee: Robert Jones Attendance: 35,853 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 1. Post update Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Rashford. Post update Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic. goal Goal! Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 1. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner. Post update Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United). Post update Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Guéhi. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic replaces Will Hughes. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Christian Eriksen. Post update Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Booking Casemiro (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United). Post update Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace). Post update Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United). Post update Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward