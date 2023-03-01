Close menu
ArsenalArsenal4EvertonEverton0

Arsenal 4-0 Everton: Gunners move five points clear of Man City at top of Premier League

By Phil McNultyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were on the scoresheet for Arsenal
Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points as they thrashed struggling Everton at Emirates Stadium.

Sean Dyche's side, who remain in the relegation places, frustrated Arsenal until five minutes before half-time, when Oleksandr Zinchenko's pass played in Bukayo Saka for a thumping finish.

The contest was effectively over in first-half stoppage time when Saka robbed the dawdling Idrissa Gueye to play in Gabriel Martinelli. The flag went up for offside after he drove past Jordan Pickford but the decision was overturned after a VAR check.

Everton had no answers and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard wrapped up their third successive league victory when he side-footed home Leandro Trossard's cross after 71 minutes.

It was now simply a question of how many Arsenal would score to improve their goal difference, Martinelli adding his second and the Gunners' fourth from Eddie Nketiah's cross ten minutes from time.

Saka Arsenal's star once more

Martinelli once again demonstrated his rich promise with two crisp finishes but Saka was the star of the show, giving a glorious illustration of his significance to this Arsenal side.

He became the sixth-youngest player in Premier League history, at 21, to reach 50 goals and assists as he ensured the frustration that threatened Arsenal was wiped away in the crucial minutes before half-time.

Saka gave Pickford no chance when he lashed a powerful drive past the England goalkeeper at his near post, then his speed of thought and action robbed Gueye to play in Martinelli. It was game over after that.

Arsenal played so fluently as Everton subsided, and in the final reckoning the scoreline could have been even more emphatic.

The Gunners' character and resilience was put to the test after the damaging home loss to nearest rivals Manchester City, but they have responded brilliantly with wins at Aston Villa and Leicester City, then this cruise against an Everton side in desperate trouble.

Everton in deep trouble

Dyche started his reign as Everton manager with a win over Arsenal at Goodison Park that hinted at a possible revival - fast forward to this hammering and the brutal reality is clear.

Everton held their own for 40 minutes but even when they got into threatening positions they lacked any sort of bite.

They have not scored more than once for 15 games, the last time coming in a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on 22 October.

It makes the decision to go through the January transfer window without adding a striker, indeed without adding anyone, look even more like negligence on the part of the club's hierarchy, including director of football Kevin Thelwell.

Dyche has won two and lost three of his first five games, and those winning goals against Arsenal and Leeds United have come from central defender James Tarkowski and veteran full-back Seamus Coleman.

And the manner in which Everton collapsed once they went behind, showing a complete lack of confidence and self-belief, is a serious worry for Dyche and their long-term Premier League prospects.

This weekend's visit to Nottingham Forest now assumes even greater importance as Everton face yet another season of crisis.

Player of the match

SakaBukayo Saka

with an average of 8.50

Arsenal

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 82'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 20JorginhoSubstituted forParteyat 45'minutes
  • 34XhakaSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 72'minutes
  • 7SakaSubstituted forSmith Roweat 82'minutes
  • 19TrossardSubstituted forNketiahat 72'minutes
  • 11Martinelli

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 5Partey
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 14Nketiah
  • 15Kiwior
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 30Turner

Everton

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forGodfreyat 61'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 5Keane
  • 2TarkowskiBooked at 51mins
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 17Iwobi
  • 8Onana
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forHolgateat 45'minutes
  • 16DoucouréSubstituted forDaviesat 79'minutes
  • 7McNeil
  • 20MaupaySubstituted forGrayat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 11Gray
  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 22Godfrey
  • 26Davies
  • 29Vinagre
  • 30Coady
  • 50Simms
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
60,213

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 4, Everton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 4, Everton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.

  6. Post update

    Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Magalhães tries a through ball, but Emile Smith Rowe is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Ben White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Bukayo Saka.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 4, Everton 0. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Abdoulaye Doucouré.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Partey with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

Comments

Join the conversation

473 comments

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 21:42

    "They've not played anyone yet"
    "October is coming"
    "They won't manage without Jesus"
    "January is coming"
    "They're bottling it"

    👌
    COYG

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:46

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Ok, lad it was only Everton.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 21:47

    Spurs going out of the FA Cup is also funny! Another season without a trophy.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Tottenham fans wont be happy tonight

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 21:47

    Couldn’t have asked for more from the Arsenal players, over the last three games. There were plenty of questions being asked and doubts raised, but two good away victories and a comprehensive home win, have provided the answers.
    Yes, still some way to go, but as a Gooner, I can’t be happier with the response.

    • Reply posted by name pending , today at 22:04

      name pending replied:
      So far it’s been a fantastic season not just results but some outstanding performances as well

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:45

    Now that’s what I call getting revenge for their past defeat by Everton. Well done Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 21:46

    A fine victory for The Arsenal.

    Saka – well, just wow!

    • Reply posted by sunningdale5, today at 22:03

      sunningdale5 replied:
      And Partey. The control in the second period! Every pivot through him. Amazing!

  • Comment posted by ohound52, today at 21:44

    Good we owed Everton a couple more but 4 is good.

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 22:19

      Deano replied:
      Credit to Everton they did a job on us in the first 40 odd mins but you can't keep this Arsenal team quiet forever. I'm still sceptical we'll win the league based on past seasons but I'll keep taking these wins and hopefully can celebrate at the end of the season COYG!

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 21:44

    Much as Everton were woeful, Arsenal were fantastic. Credit to the men in Red from London. This title challenge is going to the wire I think!

    • Reply posted by mattp, today at 21:46

      mattp replied:
      They are only woeful after the first goal before that everyone says they are great.

  • Comment posted by woke labour - always offended, today at 21:45

    Dyche is doing a great job 😂😂😂, got Burnley relegated now toffees

    • Reply posted by Rapha Elle, today at 21:54

      Rapha Elle replied:
      "woke labour always offended" .... Jesus wept, we have brains of Britain here .. 😂😂🤦🤦 🤡🤡

  • Comment posted by Gunner, today at 21:42

    Spurts, mind that gap 😂😂

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 21:46

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Lucky lucky ARSENIL. Everton didn't bother turning up. The whole country wants the Gooners to crumble!!!!
      COYS 💪🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by sunningdale5, today at 21:49

    Arsenal stretch their lead at the top and spuds stretch their time without a trophy by another year. Great to be a gooner! 😂

  • Comment posted by Doesnt fit the narrative, today at 21:46

    Mind the gap

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wow. Some sensible Man United fans said they were in a title race😆

  • Comment posted by Brian Russell, today at 21:48

    Tonight has been special. arsenal winning, Spurs going spursy tonight.

    • Reply posted by Sir Michael Taker, today at 21:49

      Sir Michael Taker replied:
      To be fair Arsenal went a bit Spursy in an earlier round.

  • Comment posted by ohtheforlanity, today at 21:46

    Arsenal still in 2 competitions and you have to admit there's a decent chance they could win both

    • Reply posted by name pending , today at 21:58

      name pending replied:
      Not according to sky sports news since Man Utd won the league cup apparently Utd are almost a certainty to do the quadruple this season.

  • Comment posted by johnodell, today at 21:46

    Cracking game 3 points and a clean sheet

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:53

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      I got a feeling that Everton fans don't see it the same way.

  • Comment posted by pab, today at 21:41

    Was that not just beautiful football? Shhhh, it's supposed to be a library

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 21:44

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      At times it was like watching burnley

  • Comment posted by invincibleso4, today at 21:43

    Dyche Dyche baby 😂

  • Comment posted by Slinxy, today at 21:47

    Had 4 nil… shame I didn’t go for my usual Saka as first scorer… made up when I saw the spuds score line lol…

  • Comment posted by Goodwin14, today at 21:46

    Just waiting for the spurs HYS……….

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 21:51

    Is it nearly St Totteringham day? Like Easter, comes early this year

    • Reply posted by Philly the kid, today at 22:32

      Philly the kid replied:
      15 points up, 13 games left…
      8 games away at best (unless they keep playing the way they did tonight)!
      🤣🤣🙌

  • Comment posted by NV_21, today at 21:45

    You can only enjoy the way this youngsters are playing. Fabulous.

    I thought, back in October, that Arsenal will lose 5 games this season. They may still do but chances are that it will be enough to win the league.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal25193356233360
2Man City25174464253955
3