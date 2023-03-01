Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were on the scoresheet for Arsenal

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points as they thrashed struggling Everton at Emirates Stadium.

Sean Dyche's side, who remain in the relegation places, frustrated Arsenal until five minutes before half-time, when Oleksandr Zinchenko's pass played in Bukayo Saka for a thumping finish.

The contest was effectively over in first-half stoppage time when Saka robbed the dawdling Idrissa Gueye to play in Gabriel Martinelli. The flag went up for offside after he drove past Jordan Pickford but the decision was overturned after a VAR check.

Everton had no answers and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard wrapped up their third successive league victory when he side-footed home Leandro Trossard's cross after 71 minutes.

It was now simply a question of how many Arsenal would score to improve their goal difference, Martinelli adding his second and the Gunners' fourth from Eddie Nketiah's cross ten minutes from time.

Saka Arsenal's star once more

Martinelli once again demonstrated his rich promise with two crisp finishes but Saka was the star of the show, giving a glorious illustration of his significance to this Arsenal side.

He became the sixth-youngest player in Premier League history, at 21, to reach 50 goals and assists as he ensured the frustration that threatened Arsenal was wiped away in the crucial minutes before half-time.

Saka gave Pickford no chance when he lashed a powerful drive past the England goalkeeper at his near post, then his speed of thought and action robbed Gueye to play in Martinelli. It was game over after that.

Arsenal played so fluently as Everton subsided, and in the final reckoning the scoreline could have been even more emphatic.

The Gunners' character and resilience was put to the test after the damaging home loss to nearest rivals Manchester City, but they have responded brilliantly with wins at Aston Villa and Leicester City, then this cruise against an Everton side in desperate trouble.

Everton in deep trouble

Dyche started his reign as Everton manager with a win over Arsenal at Goodison Park that hinted at a possible revival - fast forward to this hammering and the brutal reality is clear.

Everton held their own for 40 minutes but even when they got into threatening positions they lacked any sort of bite.

They have not scored more than once for 15 games, the last time coming in a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on 22 October.

It makes the decision to go through the January transfer window without adding a striker, indeed without adding anyone, look even more like negligence on the part of the club's hierarchy, including director of football Kevin Thelwell.

Dyche has won two and lost three of his first five games, and those winning goals against Arsenal and Leeds United have come from central defender James Tarkowski and veteran full-back Seamus Coleman.

And the manner in which Everton collapsed once they went behind, showing a complete lack of confidence and self-belief, is a serious worry for Dyche and their long-term Premier League prospects.

This weekend's visit to Nottingham Forest now assumes even greater importance as Everton face yet another season of crisis.

Player of the match Saka Bukayo Saka with an average of 8.50 Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

Everton Everton Everton Arsenal Avg Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 8.50 Squad number 11 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 8.48 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 8.25 Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 8.20 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 8.06 Squad number 14 Player name Nketiah Average rating 8.05 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 8.03 Squad number 35 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 8.03 Squad number 19 Player name Trossard Average rating 7.97 Squad number 21 Player name Fábio Vieira Average rating 7.87 Squad number 12 Player name Saliba Average rating 7.75 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 7.75 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 7.68 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 7.63 Squad number 1 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 7.58 Squad number 20 Player name Jorginho Average rating 7.58 Everton Avg Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 4.68 Squad number 2 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 4.33 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 4.32 Squad number 7 Player name McNeil Average rating 4.28 Squad number 8 Player name Onana Average rating 4.26 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 4.25 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 4.15 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 4.11 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 4.05 Squad number 27 Player name Gueye Average rating 3.91 Squad number 20 Player name Maupay Average rating 3.82 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 3.45 Squad number 4 Player name Holgate Average rating 3.38 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 3.30 Squad number 26 Player name Davies Average rating 2.95

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 1 Ramsdale 4 White 12 Saliba 6 Gabriel 35 Zinchenko 8 Ødegaard 20 Jorginho 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 19 Trossard 11 Martinelli 1 Ramsdale

4 White

12 Saliba

6 Gabriel

35 Zinchenko Substituted for Tierney at 82' minutes

8 Ødegaard

20 Jorginho Substituted for Partey at 45' minutes

34 Xhaka Substituted for Fábio Vieira at 72' minutes

7 Saka Substituted for Smith Rowe at 82' minutes

19 Trossard Substituted for Nketiah at 72' minutes

11 Martinelli Substitutes 3 Tierney

5 Partey

10 Smith Rowe

14 Nketiah

15 Kiwior

16 Holding

18 Tomiyasu

21 Fábio Vieira

30 Turner Everton Formation 4-5-1 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 5 Keane 2 Tarkowski 19 Mykolenko 17 Iwobi 8 Onana 27 Gueye 16 Doucouré 7 McNeil 20 Maupay 1 Pickford

23 Coleman Substituted for Godfrey at 61' minutes Booked at 66mins

5 Keane

2 Tarkowski Booked at 51mins

19 Mykolenko

17 Iwobi

8 Onana

27 Gueye Substituted for Holgate at 45' minutes

16 Doucouré Substituted for Davies at 79' minutes

7 McNeil

20 Maupay Substituted for Gray at 61' minutes Substitutes 4 Holgate

11 Gray

13 Mina

15 Begovic

22 Godfrey

26 Davies

29 Vinagre

30 Coady

50 Simms Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 60,213 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Arsenal 4, Everton 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 4, Everton 0. Post update Attempt saved. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Godfrey. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ben Godfrey. Post update Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tom Davies (Everton). Post update Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Magalhães tries a through ball, but Emile Smith Rowe is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Ben White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tom Davies (Everton). Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Bukayo Saka. goal Goal! Goal! Arsenal 4, Everton 0. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Abdoulaye Doucouré. Post update Attempt missed. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Post update Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Partey with a through ball. Post update Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward