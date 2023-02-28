Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Tarkowski scored the only goal when Everton beat Arsenal earlier this month

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will continue to monitor Thomas Partey, who made his comeback from a muscle problem as an 84th-minute substitute at Leicester.

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined by knee injuries.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is again unavailable because of a thigh issue.

This game comes too soon for James Garner and Nathan Patterson, while Andros Townsend is still sidelined by a long-term knee injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Everton gave Aston Villa a decent game on Saturday but they fell back into the bottom three after being beaten, and their big issue is still that they are so short of firepower.

I saw a Tweet from BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty about how the Toffees failure to sign a striker last summer or in January could come back to haunt them, and it's clear Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have a crucial part to play if they are going to stay up.

I don't even see Everton getting near the goal too often on Wednesday, though. Arsenal have bounced back superbly from their defeat to Manchester City with two wins from two tough away games, against Villa and then Leicester.

The Gunners will have a point to prove after losing at Goodison Park at the start of February - in Sean Dyche's first game in charge of Everton - and I don't see them having any problems this time.

Prediction: 2-0

Everton star Dixie Dean (right) pictured in action during a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal in 1936

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton's 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on 23 April 2021 is their only victory in their last 26 top-flight matches away to Arsenal (D4, L21).

The Gunners' 5-1 win in this fixture last season was the fifth time they have scored five or more times against the Merseysiders in the Premier League - no side has netted five times against another more often in the competition.

Arsenal

Arsenal have just one win from their last four home league games (D2, L1) after winning each of the previous 10.

The north London side have kept two clean sheets in their last 16 top-flight matches at the Emirates.

Victory would take the Gunners to 60 points, their joint-highest total after 25 Premier League fixtures, matching their record in 2003-04 and 2007-08.

Mikel Arteta has lost four Premier League matches as a manager against Everton - the only side against whom he has a worse record is Manchester City (six defeats).

Gabriel Martinelli is vying to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances within a single season for the first time.

Martinelli is one shy of 10 Premier League goals, and could become the third Brazilian to reach double figures in a single campaign while aged 21 or under, emulating Gabriel Jesus in 2017-18 and Richarlison in 2018-19.

Everton

Everton have never won a Premier League game away to the side starting the day top of the table, drawing five and losing 19 such matches.

The Toffees' last league victory away to the top-flight leaders was a 2-1 win at Wimbledon in September 1986.

The Merseysiders' 2-1 victory at Southampton is their only win in their previous 13 Premier League away fixtures (D5, L7).

Everton have netted just once in seven top-flight away games since the win at St Mary's - Demarai Gray's strike in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City on 31 December.

Sean Dyche lost his first nine Premier League games as a manager against Arsenal but has been beaten in only one of his last six against them (W2, D3).

Dyche's teams have never scored more than once in his 15 meetings with the Gunners, netting just seven in total.

