Kirstie Levell's error gave Everton their second win in three WSL games

An own goal by goalkeeper Kirstie Levell deep in stoppage time gave Everton victory over Leicester City in the Women's Super League.

The Toffees were looking to capitalise on their Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool but were frustrated by a bright Leicester side.

Substitute Hanna Bennison, 19, sent fans inside a sold-out Walton Hall Park into wild celebrations when her free-kick was palmed in after 94 minutes.

Leicester remain pointless this season.

Confidence was sky-high in Everton's camp following their superb win at Anfield on Sunday and they were looking to carry momentum into their first home game of the season.

However, Leicester were resilient, energetic and posed a threat of their own as they searched for their first points of the 2022-23 campaign.

Lydia Bedford's side, who finished second bottom in the league last season, were asking questions of Everton's defence and enjoyed small spells of attacking pressure in the second half.

Summer signings Josie Green and Aileen Whelan led their press from the front and won the ball back in dangerous areas on a few occasions, though Leicester could not capitalise.

Full-back Jemma Purfield tested goalkeeper Emily Ramsey, on loan from Manchester United and making her Everton debut, when her free-kick was palmed away.

But Everton were often in control of possession and got in behind the Leicester defence several times, though Izzy Christiansen and Jess Park were unable to link up.

Striker Katja Snoeijs came close to getting on the end of one Christiansen delivery, before Gabby George fizzed in a dangerous ball from the left to test Leicester goalkeeper Levell.

Everton substitutes Karen Holmgaard and Bennison made early impressions when they came on - both firing good efforts towards goal - while on-loan Arsenal winger Gio Queiroz also looked lively.

The Toffees pushed for the winner in stoppage time and eventually it was teenager Bennison who stepped up to provide it, helped by goalkeeper Levell, who pushed the ball into her net as it looked likely to steer wide of the post.

It gave new boss Sorensen his second victory of the season as Leicester made it three defeats from their opening three matches.