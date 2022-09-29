Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women1Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Everton 1-0 Leicester: Toffees beat Leicester with late own goal in WSL

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Everton score
Kirstie Levell's error gave Everton their second win in three WSL games

An own goal by goalkeeper Kirstie Levell deep in stoppage time gave Everton victory over Leicester City in the Women's Super League.

The Toffees were looking to capitalise on their Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool but were frustrated by a bright Leicester side.

Substitute Hanna Bennison, 19, sent fans inside a sold-out Walton Hall Park into wild celebrations when her free-kick was palmed in after 94 minutes.

Leicester remain pointless this season.

Confidence was sky-high in Everton's camp following their superb win at Anfield on Sunday and they were looking to carry momentum into their first home game of the season.

However, Leicester were resilient, energetic and posed a threat of their own as they searched for their first points of the 2022-23 campaign.

Lydia Bedford's side, who finished second bottom in the league last season, were asking questions of Everton's defence and enjoyed small spells of attacking pressure in the second half.

Summer signings Josie Green and Aileen Whelan led their press from the front and won the ball back in dangerous areas on a few occasions, though Leicester could not capitalise.

Full-back Jemma Purfield tested goalkeeper Emily Ramsey, on loan from Manchester United and making her Everton debut, when her free-kick was palmed away.

But Everton were often in control of possession and got in behind the Leicester defence several times, though Izzy Christiansen and Jess Park were unable to link up.

Striker Katja Snoeijs came close to getting on the end of one Christiansen delivery, before Gabby George fizzed in a dangerous ball from the left to test Leicester goalkeeper Levell.

Everton substitutes Karen Holmgaard and Bennison made early impressions when they came on - both firing good efforts towards goal - while on-loan Arsenal winger Gio Queiroz also looked lively.

The Toffees pushed for the winner in stoppage time and eventually it was teenager Bennison who stepped up to provide it, helped by goalkeeper Levell, who pushed the ball into her net as it looked likely to steer wide of the post.

It gave new boss Sorensen his second victory of the season as Leicester made it three defeats from their opening three matches.

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 12Ramsey
  • 17GrahamBooked at 38mins
  • 20Finnigan
  • 4Sevecke
  • 2VejeSubstituted forMaierat 85'minutes
  • 6GeorgeSubstituted forStenevikat 70'minutes
  • 11ParkSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 69'minutes
  • 22GalliSubstituted forHolmgaardat 61'minutes
  • 5BjörnBooked at 52mins
  • 8ChristiansenSubstituted forBennisonat 61'minutes
  • 25Snoeijs

Substitutes

  • 10Bennison
  • 18Brosnan
  • 19Queiroz Costa
  • 21Maier
  • 24Weir
  • 27Stenevik
  • 28Holmgaard

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Levell
  • 15Howard
  • 3Tierney
  • 22PlumptreBooked at 81mins
  • 13Simon
  • 10Whelan
  • 14GreenSubstituted forBottat 75'minutes
  • 8PikeBooked at 88mins
  • 23Purfield
  • 16JonesSubstituted forFlintat 55'minutesSubstituted forScofieldat 90+3'minutes
  • 27O'BrienBooked at 70minsSubstituted forGoodwinat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Vance
  • 4Bott
  • 7Flint
  • 12Jones
  • 20Goodwin
  • 35Poor
  • 40Robinson
  • 44Scofield
Referee:
Cheryl Foster

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

  3. Goal!

    Own Goal by Kirstie Levell, Leicester City Women. Everton Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

  4. Post update

    Elise Stenevik (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Connie Scofield replaces Natasha Flint.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Leonie Maier (Everton Women).

  9. Post update

    Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Aileen Whelan.

  14. Post update

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Leonie Maier replaces Katrine Veje.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Lucy Graham.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Missy Goodwin.

  19. Booking

    Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

