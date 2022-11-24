Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women3Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women3

Reading Women 3-3 Liverpool Women: Reds still winless after six-goal thriller

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Reading players celebrate Natasha Dowie's goal
Reading's Natasha Dowie celebrates after scoring against her former club

Sanne Troelsgaard headed home an 89th-minute equaliser as Reading held Liverpool to continue the Reds' winless run in the Women's Super League.

In a thrilling encounter Katie Stengel gave visitors Liverpool the lead before Tia Primmer's leveller on half-time.

Natasha Dowie put Reading in front, but Stengal and Rhiannon Roberts struck to put the Reds 3-2 up.

But Troelsgaard denied Liverpool a first WSL win since the opening day as her towering header was deflected in.

Draw helps neither as winless runs go on

A draw saw both struggling sides stretch away from bottom club Leicester. Liverpool, in 10th place, are now five points clear of the Foxes, while second-bottom Reading have a four-point advantage.

But they will feel like they could have won this match, having each gone in front in the second half.

Liverpool players celebrate Rhiannon Roberts' goal
Rhiannon Roberts looked to have given Liverpool only their second league win

The Reds dominated the opening exchanges and deservedly went ahead when Stengel headed in Melissa Lawley's cross, only for teenager Primmer to equalise with a looping shot in first-half injury-time.

Reading, whose only league win this season has come against Leicester, were much improved after the break and went 2-1 up through former Liverpool forward Dowie's close-range effort.

The visitors, though, bounced back in an entertaining affair, with Stengal adding her fifth of the season and Roberts putting them on course for victory with 17 minutes left.

But Reading equalised a second time in the closing stages as Troelsgaard met Amalie Eikeland's cross to deny Liverpool a second league win of the season.

It means Matt Beard's side have recorded back-to-back 3-3 draws after ending a six-match losing run against Brighton last weekend.

Meanwhile, Reading have now won just one of their past 10 home matches in all competitions and remain a point behind Liverpool.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 3Mukandi
  • 17Caldwell
  • 14CooperSubstituted forEvansat 80'minutes
  • 9Eikeland
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 37PrimmerSubstituted forTroelsgaardat 79'minutes
  • 23Rowe
  • 28WoodhamSubstituted forBrysonat 90+6'minutes
  • 10Dowie
  • 7WellingsSubstituted forHarriesat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 5Evans
  • 11Wade
  • 12Harries
  • 18Jane
  • 30Poulter
  • 51Troelsgaard

Liverpool Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Cumings
  • 2KoivistoSubstituted forRobertsat 64'minutes
  • 5Fahey
  • 6Matthews
  • 12HindsSubstituted forCampbellat 64'minutes
  • 18Holland
  • 8Wardlaw
  • 10FurnessSubstituted forKearnsat 73'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 19van de SandenBooked at 31minsSubstituted forRobeat 73'minutes
  • 24Stengel
  • 11LawleySubstituted forDanielsat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Robe
  • 4Roberts
  • 7Kearns
  • 17Humphrey
  • 20Daniels
  • 22Kirby
  • 28Campbell
  • 34Silcock
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home17
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading Women 3, Liverpool Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading Women 3, Liverpool Women 3.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Faye Bryson replaces Lily Woodham because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gemma Evans (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Niamh Fahey with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Missy Bo Kearns with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Emma Mukandi.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 3, Liverpool Women 3. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amalie Eikeland with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Yana Daniels replaces Melissa Lawley.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Megan Campbell.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niamh Fahey (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Missy Bo Kearns with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women).

  16. Post update

    Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Gemma Evans replaces Deanna Cooper.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Sanne Troelsgaard replaces Tia Primmer.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Rachel Rowe tries a through ball, but Emma Harries is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

